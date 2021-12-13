Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Wausau West outlasts Chi-Hi in high-scoring nonconference battle

Jason Proue and his Chi-Hi boys basketball team believes they're close.

The Cardinals showed plenty of fight and potency on offense on Monday night, scoring a season-high 68 points in a 73-68 nonconference loss to Wausau West at Chi-Hi.

Mason Monarski scored a team-high 26 points for the Cardinals (0-5) and was 5-for-7 from 3-point range as both teams poured in shots from long range. Wausau West (3-1) made 13 3-pointers with junior guard Cole Nelson accounting for more than half as he finished 7-for-9 from distance.

“I thought the guys competed and battled and outside a couple really small things we did alright," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said.

Nelson hit three straight triples early in the second half as a part of an 11-0 run for the Warriors as they extended their lead to 12 at 47-35 with 14 minutes and 15 seconds left. The Cardinals were able to trim the lead down to as few as four with 3:36 left. But that would be as close as the Cardinals would get as Wausau West made 7 of its final 10 free throws to help hold on for the win.

Wausau West played the second half without leading scorer Amillion Buggs due to injury and coach Nate Lemmens was proud of how the other players picked up the slack in the absence of the 6-foot-3 senior forward.

“Obviously we lost Amillion at halftime and I was just proud of how guys stepped up," Lemmens said. "Cole (Nelson) got going and when he gets going he can really shoot it and we’ve got other guys (like) Beckett (Teske) and Will (Matteson). So we’ve got a good group of guys that when the night is right we can shoot it.”

Teske finished with 14 points and Matteson and Jack Berens each added nine for the Warriors, who were playing their first game in 10 days. Wausau West made more shots from 3-point range (13) than inside the arc (six) in the win while shooting 22-for-29 from the line.

“It was a really good performance on our end and they (Chi-Hi) do a really nice job and they competed their tails off," Lemmens said. "Just a really good high school basketball game.”

Keion Twyman finished in double figures with 10 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Jackson Tomczak and Jackson Gugel had eight points apiece and each made two 3-pointers. The loss was the fifth straight to start the season for a Chi-Hi squad with many new faces logging significant varsity time outside of experienced returners Monarski, Kansas Smith, Twyman and Christian Crumbaker.

The Cardinals had some lower scoring grid-it-out matchups earlier in the season against Medford and Eau Claire North but Proue said Monday's up-tempo brand of basketball was more in line with how the Cardinals want to play.

"This is the way we want to play," Proue said. "We want to get up and down and mix things up defensively and offensively just create that advantage and let the ball find the right shot.”

Ten different players logged at least 2:40 of playing time as Proue wasn't shy about going deep into the bench.

“We have a really deep, talented team and its fun as a coach," Proue said. "You can look down the bench and find a guy that fits that situation and it’s going to be different game to game and half to half and possession to possession but it’s nice to look down the bench and know there’s guys that can compete and are going to battle and are going to bring something to the table. It’s a nice luxury to have.”

Four of Chi-Hi's first five games of the season have been in nonconference competition after last Friday's home game against Menomonie was postponed until January due to inclement weather. The Cardinals will jump back into Big Rivers Conference action on Friday at home against Rice Lake before playing at Hudson next Tuesday.

Over the holiday break the Cardinals will play two games in Green Bay against Appleton North and Appleton East at the Kress Center.

A young Cardinal squad with just two seniors is still chasing its first win, but the team believes that elusive victory isn't far.

“Their spirits are high. They know we’re really, really close," Proue said. "There’s two tiny things defensively we’ve got to clean up and one thing offensively we’ve got to clean up. There’s not a lot of stuff. It’s taking care of the basketball a little bit better offensively and defensively limiting them to one and done on a lot of those things. I think we gave up too many second-chance opportunities and the guys know that.

"They’re out there competing trying to get that ball and we’re very close.”

