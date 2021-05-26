Watch Now: Prep Boys Golf: Late Chi-Hi coach Silloway honored prior to Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Wissota

A 21-shot salute was held in honor of the late longtime Chi-Hi coach Rick Silloway at Wednesday’s Big Rivers boys golf meet at Lake Wissota Golf. pic.twitter.com/OwBml0n2fy— Brandon Berg (@brandon_berg) May 27, 2021
Members of the Chippewa Valley golf community came together on Wednesday to honor the memory of the one of its most influential members as the late Rick Silloway was memorialized before a Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Wissota Golf.
Silloway, the late longtime Chi-Hi coach, passed away last November at the age of 70 due to complications from COVID-19 and Wednesday's event was the first home meet for Chi-Hi since. Teams wore Cardinal red polo shirts in his honor and a ceremony was held before the teams got underway. Rice Lake coach Tom Germanson spoke about Silloway's impact on the local golf scene with many including Silloway's wife Jan and daughter Taylor in attendance.
Rick Silloway was known for his quick wit, caring nature and commitment for teaching. The longtime Chi-Hi boys golf coach and elementary school teacher passed away last Friday at the age of 70.
“What I’ve said about Rick for years was not only was he Chippewa’s coach, he was the conference coach," Germanson said. "He took a lot of young coaches like me under his wing. He also would help out anybody on the course. If a guy was having a rough day it didn’t matter what school he was from, Rick would go up and try to joke with them, laugh with them, relax them. Rick cared that people did well, not that Chippewa did well but that people did well.”
Silloway took over the boys golf program as coach in 1990 and led it until his passing. He was also instrumental in the return of the Chi-Hi girls program in 2013-19 before Morgan Hanson took over as coach. In addition to his work as a high school golf coach, Silloway also coached youth golf during the summer at Ojibwa Golf Course, a pathway for many to start with the game. Chi-Hi seniors Brett Elkin and Aiden McCauley were a few of those many youngsters who were introduced to the game through Silloway's teachings.
They played on the varsity team in Silloway's last season in 2019 with both crediting the late coach's light-hearted nature as a key way to help stay calm during tense moments.
“He would just always just crack a joke and make you feel real comfortable out there," Elkin said. "He knew that the tournaments put a lot of pressure on players and so he just wanted to make sure we all felt comfortable and he did a real good job with that.”
Elkin's father lived next door to Silloway when the senior was a youngster so he was more than a coach, he was also a friend.
“We had that special, closer connection to him and I knew when I went out there I wasn’t just playing golf with some stranger. It was a friend," Elkin said.
A 21-shot salute was held on the driving range before competition opened with current Chi-Hi players, former players, friends and coaches taking a swing in three grounds of seven to honor Silloway.
“I feel very honored to be able to do this for him," McCauley said.
Silloway was also a retired elementary school teacher who was the public address announcer at home football and boys basketball games when he wasn't on the golf course or in the classroom. First-year Chi-Hi coach Chris Kolinski was set to serve as Silloway's assistant coach in 2020 before the season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and while he only met Silloway once, he quickly learned of the long-time coach's impact.
“He’s part of the Chippewa Falls community and he meant to a lot of sports and a lot of people," Kolinski said.
As a team the Cardinals finished tied for fourth with a 170, even with River Falls and behind Eau Claire Memorial (150), Hudson (160) and Eau Claire North (169) in the team standings.
Elkin and McCauley each shot a 38 to finish in a three-way with Eau Claire Memorial's Liam Sather for fifth place individually. Eau Claire Memorial's Will Schlitz and Hudson's Bennett Swavely tied for first with 36.
Brody Markert shot a 46 and Zach LeMay finished with a 48 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals in the final 9-hole conference matchup of the season.
Thursday's 18-hole Big Rivers Conference Championships at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire is the final regular season event before the postseason starts next week.