Watch Now: Prep Boys Golf: Late Chi-Hi coach Silloway honored prior to Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Wissota

Members of the Chippewa Valley golf community came together on Wednesday to honor the memory of the one of its most influential members as the late Rick Silloway was memorialized before a Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Wissota Golf.

Silloway, the late longtime Chi-Hi coach, passed away last November at the age of 70 due to complications from COVID-19 and Wednesday's event was the first home meet for Chi-Hi since. Teams wore Cardinal red polo shirts in his honor and a ceremony was held before the teams got underway. Rice Lake coach Tom Germanson spoke about Silloway's impact on the local golf scene with many including Silloway's wife Jan and daughter Taylor in attendance.

+3 Prep Golf: Longtime Chi-Hi coach Silloway remembered for commitment to teaching, caring personality Rick Silloway was known for his quick wit, caring nature and commitment for teaching. The longtime Chi-Hi boys golf coach and elementary school teacher passed away last Friday at the age of 70.

“What I’ve said about Rick for years was not only was he Chippewa’s coach, he was the conference coach," Germanson said. "He took a lot of young coaches like me under his wing. He also would help out anybody on the course. If a guy was having a rough day it didn’t matter what school he was from, Rick would go up and try to joke with them, laugh with them, relax them. Rick cared that people did well, not that Chippewa did well but that people did well.”