WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi, Rice Lake skate to 3-3 double overtime tie

The Chi-Hi and Rice Lake boys hockey teams won't have to wait long to pick up where they left off.

The Cardinals and Warriors skated to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena as 51 minutes of regulation and 13 minutes of extra time across two overtime periods wasn't enough to determine a winner.

The two teams meet again on Thursday in Rice Lake.

Tuesday's matchup was a meeting of state-ranked squads as Chi-Hi and Rice Lake entered the game ranked fourth in the latest Division 1 and Division 2 state rankings, respectively, from Wisconsin Prep Hockey. The Cardinals grabbed the first goal in the first period before Rice Lake scored twice in the second. Chi-Hi responded with two goals of its own to take a 3-2 lead in the third but the lead would only last 23 seconds as the Warriors had a nearly immediate response.

Following the end of regulation the teams battled in an eight-minute overtime period before another five-minute stretch of 3-on-3 hockey but neither team could knock home a goal to win it.