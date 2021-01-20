WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi, Rice Lake skate to 3-3 double overtime tie

The Chi-Hi and Rice Lake boys hockey teams won't have to wait long to pick up where they left off.
The Cardinals and Warriors skated to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena as 51 minutes of regulation and 13 minutes of extra time across two overtime periods wasn't enough to determine a winner.
The two teams meet again on Thursday in Rice Lake.
Tuesday's matchup was a meeting of state-ranked squads as Chi-Hi and Rice Lake entered the game ranked fourth in the latest Division 1 and Division 2 state rankings, respectively, from Wisconsin Prep Hockey. The Cardinals grabbed the first goal in the first period before Rice Lake scored twice in the second. Chi-Hi responded with two goals of its own to take a 3-2 lead in the third but the lead would only last 23 seconds as the Warriors had a nearly immediate response.
Following the end of regulation the teams battled in an eight-minute overtime period before another five-minute stretch of 3-on-3 hockey but neither team could knock home a goal to win it.
“Probably not our best game but we battled hard and that’s the key," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "You’ve got to out there and battle and I think we’re kind of not realizing that we have a target on our back. People are coming out to play their best game and give Rice Lake credit the first three shifts of the second period they took it to us and got a couple key goals and you give a team like that life and they hung around and they played really well.”
Chi-Hi outshot Rice Lake by a 44-20 margin in the game with Warrior goaltender Griffin Van Gilder stopping 41 saves in net while Chi-Hi junior Zach LeMay stopped 17 shots. LeMay was at his best in the second overtime period when Rice Lake (8-3-1, 3-3-1) controlled the puck for much of the five minutes of 3-on-3 action, making several saves to keep the game even.
Isaac Frenette started the scoring in the later portion of the first period with his team-leading 19th goal of the season off an assist from Ben Carlson with less than four minutes left in the first period for the Cardinals (7-3-1, 4-2-1). Tristan Scheurer scored 2:06 into the second period to tie the game for Rice Lake before Jace Fitzgerald put the Warriors in front just past the halfway point.
Owen Krista tied the game 5:31 into the third on a goal from AJ Schemenauer and the Cardinals took the lead back when Nick Carlson chased down the puck off a faceoff and beat Van Gilder down low. But the lead wouldn't last long as Mason Ewert put the final goal of the game in the back of the net 23 seconds later.
3-on-3
Tuesday's game was Chi-Hi's second overtime contest of the season and the first since a 4-3 loss to top-ranked Hudson on Dec. 22.
Following the conclusion of the first eight-minute overtime period the officials let the team's know they would be continuing with another period to determine the winner, the second one of the five-minute variety with teams going 3-on-3.
“Maybe I knew about it, I don’t know," Parker said with a smile. "The ref says ‘yeah, 3-on-3’ and I’m like ‘oh boy, here we go’ and I guess we do know now, don’t we?”
The Cardinals played with two defensemen and one forward in the second overtime period and teams generally don't practice much 3-on-3 since those situations rarely occur during games.
Prior to Tuesday, the most recent tie for the Cardinals came on Dec. 1, 2018 in a 1-1 draw at Antigo. One additional overtime period was played in that game.
Busy schedule
Tuesday's game marks the second in a stretch of eight games in 13 days to close the regular season.
The Cardinals started the busy portion of the schedule last Saturday with a 7-5 loss at Eau Claire Memorial and following Thursday's game at Rice Lake the Cardinals face Eau Claire North at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Next week also offers a four-game set of games starting with a Monday makeup game at Hudson before hosting Eau Claire North on Tuesday with the week concluding with home nonconference games against Wausau West (Jan. 28) and Madison Edgewood (Jan. 29).
Parker said the coaching staff will need to be mindful of not overworking players during the stretch with the playoffs around the corner and will be leaning on the team's depth to navigate the busy time.
“We’re going to have to make sure we stick with three lines and I imagine that we’re going to have to get four lines going and to really save our legs," Parker said. "This is the beginning of the stretch and we’re really going to have to watch playing time because when you get tired, you get injuries.”
No. 400
Following Tuesday's game, Parker was presented by Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson with a plaque commemorating his 400th career victory, a milestone he achieved when Chi-Hi earned an 8-2 win at Onalaska on Jan. 5. Parker does much of the record keeping for the program, knew of the milestone and let the team know at practice the day following the win but kept the achievement on the down low.
He's hit other victory milestones before and Parker said it's something he's grown to appreciate more as time has gone on and is grateful to all the assistant coaches that have worked with him over the years for helping with the success of the Chi-Hi program.
“As you saw tonight, winning is very difficult," Parker said. "We’ve got a scoreboard up there, we want to do our best to win the game. Now have we won all our games? No. I know exactly where I stand and I’m very grateful.”