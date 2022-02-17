Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Regionals: Bowe, Carlson score late goals to rally Chi-Hi past Eau Claire North and into sectionals

EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team played one of the toughest schedules in the state during the regular season to prepare for the postseason.

Thursday night it showed.

Jack Bowe and Ben Carlson scored goals 40 seconds apart in the final five minutes as the Cardinals rallied to a 3-2 Division 1 regional final victory over Eau Claire North at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Chi-Hi (15-10-1) advances to Tuesday's sectional semifinals where the Cardinals will host Superior after the Spartans upset Eau Claire Memorial.

“It was kind of a reflection of our season," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of the win. "It’s been kind of up and down. Give my players credit, they showed a lot of guts coming back in a game like that.”

A physical game early became even more so in the third period as both teams combined for eight penalties committed. Chi-Hi had a prolonged power play in the later stages of the final period and came away empty, but tied the game with four minutes and two seconds left after the chance expired when Bowe made a move and beat Huskies goaltender Tristan Bock. The tie game lasted less than a minute as Carlson gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game soon after.

Eau Claire North went on the power play with 2:25 to go and the Cardinal defense and senior goaltender Bridger Fixmer had to hold the Huskies at bay, doing just that to close out the win for the sixth-seeded Cardinals over the third-seeded home team. Fixmer made 39 saves including 21 in the third period to keep the Huskies at bay.

“Give our goalie Bridger a lot of credit, he stopped a lot of shots at the end there when we couldn’t get the puck out and our defensemen (for) holding up," Parker said. "It was a real hard fought game and we’re real happy to win it.”

The Huskies (18-7) jumped out to an early lead when Gabe Bestul took a long pass from Nick Thompson out front of the net to beat Fixmer 5:16 into the game on the power play. Eau Claire North extended the lead to 2-0 in the first minute of the second period on Brayton Thillman's goal and held the lead until the final minutes of the period. Jackson Hoem corralled a turnover deep in the Eau Claire North zone and put a quick shot on goal to beat Bock and get the Cardinals on the board with 1:32 remaining in the second.

The two teams split their regular season meetings with the home team winning each. Eau Claire North was ranked fifth in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state poll of the regular season, one of four teams in the sectional to be ranked.

“It’s been an up and down year but to see these kids succeed is really awesome because that success hasn’t always been first and foremost," Parker said. "We had to work for this. We had to stick to our game plan and it was not an easy game to win.”

The Cardinals return to Hobbs next Tuesday to meet the second-seeded Old Abes after Eau Claire Memorial beat Superior on Thursday evening. Eau Claire Memorial won both meetings during a regular season including a 4-1 win on Feb. 8 at Hobbs. That's the lone loss for the Cardinals in a stretch of six wins out of seven games the team is currently on.

Chi-Hi's regular season schedule included nonconference matchups with stellar teams such as Verona, Madison Edgewood, and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs to go with the always-tough Big Rivers slate of games.

“All season we’ve battled adversity and tonight we did it but we knew how to handle it," Bowe said.

“We just came out and played and did what we have to do,” Carlson added.

Thursday's win was also the first for the Cardinals at Hobbs since a 6-2 victory over the Huskies on Feb. 11, 2019 — breaking a six-game losing streak at the venue. The Cardinals won't get the chance for another win at Hobbs this season after seventh-seeded Superior stunned second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial 3-1 in semifinal after Chi-Hi's win. The Cardinals beat Superior twice in the regular season, both one-goal victories with a 4-3 win on Dec. 29 and a 1-0 shutout on Jan. 18.

“I’ve never won at Hobbs during my high school career,” Bowe said. “It’s just a great feeling. Obviously in playoffs too to knock off (Eau Claire) North…nothing like it. It’s unreal.”

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Carlson added.

