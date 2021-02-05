Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Regionals: Frenette, Fixmer net hat tricks as Chi-Hi blanks Wisconsin Rapids

Friday evening’s 8-0 victory for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team over Wisconsin Rapids in the Division 1 regional finals was big for a number of reasons.
First and foremost the second-seeded Cardinals advance to next Tuesday’s sectional semifinals to host Stevens Point after the Panthers defeated Wausau West.
But the team also made some history and welcomed back a familiar face in the rout as Isaac Frenette and Brady Fixmer each registered hat tricks as Frenette’s three goals moved him past Jordan Steinmetz for first place in program history for career goals scored.
The Cardinals (10-7-1) also had junior goaltender Bridger Fixmer back in the lineup for the first time since December.
The seniors Fixmer and Frenette combined for three goals to help Chi-Hi jump out to a 3-0 lead on the seventh-seeded Red Raiders. Fixmer opened the scoring in the early stages of the opening period before Frenette added his first goal at the 5:34 mark and Fixmer scored again to round out the first. The senior Fixmer completed the hat trick off a deflection 10:04 in the second period before Frenette notched another goal off his own rebound from the glass four minutes later.
"That felt amazing because we haven't had high energy right away," Frenette said of the team's starts down the stretch. "We've kinda been kinda sitting back until the third or second period. It was nice to go out and get it done right away."
The Cardinals struggled in the first period down the stretch of the regular season when the team played eight games in the final two weeks. The team had four consecutive losses in the final week, three by one goal with two of those games going into overtime.
"They set the tone in the locker room before the game," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of his team. "(Assistant coach Scott) Sikkink came to me and said they're focused, they're ready to go and the first goal in a game is so important because you've got set that tone right away. If you let a team come into your barn and score first that just throws everything off so the senior leadership just goes right through this team."
Trevor Bowe got into the scoring mix in the final period with help from Jack Bowe and Aiden McCauley 3:34 into the final period, later joined by goals from McCauley and Frenette to round out a dominant win.
Parker said the senior Fixmer has been playing his best hockey down the stretch for the team, scoring all eight of his goals this season since the start of January.
"I just think overall it's the team coming together and this is the last run for a lot of these seniors so we're just all pulling the same way," Brady Fixmer said.
The three goals for Frenette moved him past Steinmetz for the top spot in program history, giving him 25 on the season.
"It's a good accomplishment, it's really cool," Frenette said of the record. It's really nice to get a personal accomplishment but at the end of the day it's about how we end up (as a team)."
The junior Fixmer was making his first start between the pipes for the Cardinals since a 4-3 overtime defeat to Hudson on Dec. 22. An all-state selection a season ago, Fixmer returned to his strong ways in his return in stopping 11 shots.
"It was obviously a team effort last year but he had a huge part in getting us to state last year so it just boosts the whole morale," the senior Fixmer said of the junior's return.
A Chi-Hi team played its first game in a week came out of the gates strong to quickly put distance on the Red Raiders (9-10), who won their playoff opener against the Northwest Icemen on Tuesday.