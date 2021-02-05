Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Regionals: Frenette, Fixmer net hat tricks as Chi-Hi blanks Wisconsin Rapids

The Cardinals struggled in the first period down the stretch of the regular season when the team played eight games in the final two weeks. The team had four consecutive losses in the final week, three by one goal with two of those games going into overtime.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They set the tone in the locker room before the game," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of his team. "(Assistant coach Scott) Sikkink came to me and said they're focused, they're ready to go and the first goal in a game is so important because you've got set that tone right away. If you let a team come into your barn and score first that just throws everything off so the senior leadership just goes right through this team."

Trevor Bowe got into the scoring mix in the final period with help from Jack Bowe and Aiden McCauley 3:34 into the final period, later joined by goals from McCauley and Frenette to round out a dominant win.

Parker said the senior Fixmer has been playing his best hockey down the stretch for the team, scoring all eight of his goals this season since the start of January.

"I just think overall it's the team coming together and this is the last run for a lot of these seniors so we're just all pulling the same way," Brady Fixmer said.