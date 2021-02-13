Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectionals: Comeback falls short as Chi-Hi falls to Hudson in finals

WAUSAU — A few too many mistakes early made for a hole that was a bit too tall to climb out of.

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team cut a 3-0 deficit in the second period to one before Hudson netted an empty-net goal to help score the Raiders 4-2 Division 1 sectional championship victory on Saturday afternoon at Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Hudson scored three power-play goals in the first 21 minutes of play and looked like it might run away with the third meeting of the season between Big Rivers Conference foes. But the Cardinals cut into the lead with a goal by Owen Krista and entered the third trailing 3-1.

Chi-Hi added another goal in the third when Nick Carlson netted a power-play opportunity just past since minutes into the period to bring the Cardinals with within one. But that is as close as they’d get and the Raiders added one late to help earn the program’s fifth trip to state in six seasons.