Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectionals: Short-handed goals push Chi-Hi past Stevens Point to sectional finals

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team had its back against the wall.
But like many experienced teams, the Cardinals found a way to the other side.
Short-handed goals early and late were the difference for Chi-Hi in a 6-4 Division 1 sectional semifinal victory over Stevens Point on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Cardinals (11-7-1) move on to Saturday's sectional finals to meet Hudson in Wausau.
Isaac Frenette netted a hat trick with Ben Carlson scoring twice and Jack Bowe opening the scoring in the win. But things didn't start well for Chi-Hi in the final period as two quick goals by the Panthers helped them turn the tide on what was a 3-2 Cardinal advantage. Jacob Sankey's goal less than two minutes into the third tied the game before Brady Dillingham gave the Panthers their first lead of the night less than two minutes later.
Chi-Hi quickly tied the game when Carlson scored his second to even the game at four.
Things that got tense for the Cardinals in the minutes after tying the game as they were called for two penalties 51 seconds apart, leaving Chi-Hi at a 5-on-3 disadvantage for the second time. But Chi-Hi worked through the unenviable spot and not only killed the penalties but scored its second short-handed goal of the night when Isaac Frenette took a feed from Sawyer Bowe and blasted it past Stevens Point goaltender Jonathon Nafe to go back out front.
"Give our killers credit, we did work on it (Monday)," Chi-Hi boys hockey coach Scott Parker said of his team's penalty kill group.
The Cardinals had to work through a drama-packed close to the game in which the team hit the post twice with open-net opportunities before Frenette completed his hat trick by burying a goal with 16 seconds left to seal the win.
"We have eight seniors and it's about seniors in high school sports and all eight of them did a super job playing hockey tonight," Parker said. "I think we've got to pin our ears back a little bit this week, have a little better practice and we're going to have to execute probably a little bit better (and) of course stay out of the box."
Chi-Hi also had to fight through two men down just 1:23 into the game after a pair of quick penalties but killed those off as well and found the net on an unassisted goal from Jack Bowe 3:23 after the start. Stevens Point converted one of its seven power-play opportunities late in the first on Lucca Weinkauf's first of two goals. But Frenette had a response 33 seconds later to send the Cardinals into locker room after the first in front 2-1. Weinkauf tied the game with a short-handed goal 2:45 into the second period with the score staying that way until the Cardinals came through with another goal in the final minute as Carlson's deflection beat Nafe with 10 seconds left.
"We just kept our head in it and did what we can do and just went at it," Carlson said of the team.
The Cardinals were called for seven penalties overall, compared to two for Stevens Point. The seven penalties was double the team's average per game and was just the fourth time this year the team had been called for more than four penalties.
"In high school hockey playoffs I have yet to see that in my career in 34 years, a 7-2 (penalty discrepancy) playoff game like that," Parker said. "I have yet to see that and sometimes refs want to make it about themselves and not about the game and obviously this was tough. We had to do some things tonight to win this game tonight and showed a lot of courage. Traditionally I don't really want to talk about the refs win or lose but this was unreal."
Bridger Fixmer made 24 saves in his second game back in the lineup between the pipes after missing much of the regular season.
Chi-Hi is now onto the sectional finals for a second year in a row and will meet the Raiders once again with a trip to state on the line at Marathon Park. Hudson routed Eau Claire Memorial 5-1 in the other sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
A 2-1 victory for the Cardinals in last year's sectional finals advanced Chi-Hi to state for the first time since 1999. Hudson won both regular season meetings with the Cardinals en route to a Big Rivers Conference championship.