Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectionals: Short-handed goals push Chi-Hi past Stevens Point to sectional finals

"Give our killers credit, we did work on it (Monday)," Chi-Hi boys hockey coach Scott Parker said of his team's penalty kill group.

The Cardinals had to work through a drama-packed close to the game in which the team hit the post twice with open-net opportunities before Frenette completed his hat trick by burying a goal with 16 seconds left to seal the win.

"We have eight seniors and it's about seniors in high school sports and all eight of them did a super job playing hockey tonight," Parker said. "I think we've got to pin our ears back a little bit this week, have a little better practice and we're going to have to execute probably a little bit better (and) of course stay out of the box."

Chi-Hi also had to fight through two men down just 1:23 into the game after a pair of quick penalties but killed those off as well and found the net on an unassisted goal from Jack Bowe 3:23 after the start. Stevens Point converted one of its seven power-play opportunities late in the first on Lucca Weinkauf's first of two goals. But Frenette had a response 33 seconds later to send the Cardinals into locker room after the first in front 2-1. Weinkauf tied the game with a short-handed goal 2:45 into the second period with the score staying that way until the Cardinals came through with another goal in the final minute as Carlson's deflection beat Nafe with 10 seconds left.