Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectionals: Superior edges Chi-Hi to advance to finals

The Superior boys hockey team edged Chi-Hi in a 4-3 Division 1 sectional semifinal victory on Wednesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Jackson Hoem scored two goals and Owen Krista added another as a late rally for the Cardinals came up short against the Spartans.

“We dug ourselves a hole like we’ve done in the first period before and give Superior a lot of credit, they had the same gameplan they had against Eau Claire Memorial and it was hard to get inside on them," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "Give them a lot of credit for the game that they played and their kids executed very well.”

Superior (10-16-1) scored twice in the first period before adding single tallies in the second and third period to beat the Cardinals and advance to Friday's sectional finals back at Chippewa Area Ice Arena against Hudson. Cater Pettit and Trevor Anderson scored goals in the final five minutes of the first period as the Spartans started the contest strong, outshooting Chi-Hi 16-5 in the first period. Superior started similarly in last Thursday's 3-1 upset win at Eau Claire Memorial in the regional finals.

“Every time we scored they came back and dominated the game for several minutes. It’s just a battle," Superior coach Jason Kalin said. "We were two teams that were extremely alike and it went all the way down to the wire. It was a great hockey game to be a part of.”

The teams traded goals the rest of the way as Hoem scored his first goal 5:10 into the second period on a snipe with help from Drew and Drake Bowe to cut the gap in half to 2-1. The Cardinals looked to have evened the game late in the second period on a goal by Owen Krista, but the goal was waved off as the Cardinals were called for a crosscheck. Less than a minute later the Spartans took advantage as Carter Kalin knocked home a power-play goal to put Superior back up by two. Chi-Hi had another potential game-tying goal waved off in the third period when it was ruled the puck was kicked into the net off a save from Superior goaltender Trevor Soderlund.

“We were able to crawl out of two-goal deficits (previously) but tonight for one reason or another it just didn’t happen," Parker said. "Obviously getting two goals called off is a tough go of it but it is what it is I guess.”

Chi-Hi closed the gap back to one with a power-play goal of its own less than two minutes into the third period on Hoem's second goal of the game. Lucas Williams' goal less than five minutes later re-assumed the two-goal lead before Owen Krista knocked home a goal three minutes after that to bring the deficit to 4-3 near the halfway point of the period. The second waved off goal came soon after and the Cardinals had a late power play, but were unable to get past the Spartans defense and Soderlund to even the game.

Soderlund made 23 saves including 11 in the final period as the Cardinals outshot the Spartans by a 13-7 margin and weathered a late Chi-Hi power play to hold on.

“It’s clear that we give up shots and we have to block them and our guys did that there at the end of that period," coach Kalin said.

Bridger Fixmer made 25 saves for the Cardinals including 14 in the first period.

The seventh-seeded Spartans continued their impressive run in Wednesday's win. Superior started the postseason with a 4-0 win over Tomah/Sparta before stunning the second-seeded and second-ranked Old Abes in the regional finals. Superior returns to Chippewa Falls on Friday to meet the top seed and top-ranked Raiders after Hudson dismantled Stevens Point 7-0 on Wednesday in the other semifinal. The winner advances to next week's state tournament in Madison.

“We’ve got to play fearless against Hudson," coach Kalin said. "We had a good game against them in their barn (in the regular season). Granted they outshot us but it was a one-goal game with three minutes left in the third. They put it away with a nice goal from one of their players deep in our zone but bottom line is we can’t worry about what’s happened or what’s in the future, we’ve got to come out and play three periods of hockey.”

The sixth-seeded Cardinals were playing in the sectional semifinals after springing an upset of their own last Thursday with a 3-2 come-from-behind win at third-seeded Eau Claire North. Chi-Hi graduates a 13-player senior class with Fixmer, Krista, Drake Bowe, Trevor Bowe, Isaac Small, Reid Gibbs, Ben Carlson, Evan Eslinger, Carsten Reeg, Bryer Niblet, Carter Hoem, Isaac Benish and Zach LeMay — players Parker said have all played a part in the program's success in recent years.

“All these seniors are going to be greatly missed,” Parker said, “they left their mark here and it was really sad because we had the seniors stand up and we all shake hands and hug and they kind of went around the room and it was kind of an emotional time. No one is planning on losing. But when it does hit it does hit hard and it’s definitely a tough thing to go through for a young man who the last three-plus month that’s been their life. Six days a week we’re hitting it hard and they have to deal with crazy coach Parker so it’s a finality to come to many teams.

"We were a six seed and we did a lot of good things this year. I told them I was proud of them and I told them to walk out of here with their head held high.”

