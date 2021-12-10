Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey: Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell edges Menomonie in double overtime thriller

ALTOONA — Evan Gustafson's unassisted goal with less than two minutes remaining in double overtime was the game winner for the Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey team on Thursday evening in a 5-4 double OT win over Menomonie.

A winning faceoff ended up on the stick of Gustafson, who raced down the ice and beat Menomonie goaltender Thomas Isenberger for the winner after the teams played to a 4-4 tie in regulation and after one overtime.

Gustafson also scored at the 6:30 mark of the third period to bring his team within one before Sam Knickerbocker knocked home a power-play goal with less than five minutes left in the third to tie the game.

Regis/Altoona/McDonell (1-2) had the chance to win it in double overtime in large part because of the effort by the team's penalty kill unit in the first overtime. Menomonie (0-6) spent much of the first extra frame on the power play as Regis/Altoona/McDonell was called for four penalties in the eight-minute period.

“It makes it interesting. Obviously the guys were a little tired," Regis/Altoona/McDonell coach Nick Stirmel said. "Fortunately for us our PK has been one of our stronger suits right off the bat this year.”

The Mustangs had chances, but were unable to get anything past goaltender Brecken Hagen.

“Our message is keep playing hard, keep firing pucks on net, do your best and keep hustling and see what happens," Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said.

The two teams each found the net twice in the first period. Isaiah Martin opened the scoring 6:33 into the game with a goal before the Mustangs came back with a goal by Hayden Weir. Lucas Sommers and David Fern traded goals for Regis/Altoona/McDonell and Menomonie, respectively, to send the game into the first intermission even at two. Caleb Schneider broke the tie 1:14 into the second period and the score stayed that way until Cody Dahms doubled up the lead 2:09 into the third period.

Hagen made 36 saves in the victory for Regis/Altoona/McDonell while Isenberger stopped 42 shots for the Mustangs.

Regis/Altoona/McDonell was severely outshot in its first two games of the season — nonconference losses to Wisconsin Rapids and Somerset — but turned the tables in its first win of the season.

“It was nice to get the first goal right away and start right off the bat with the lead," Stirmel said. "Didn’t last too long but we had more shots tonight – even without the overtime periods – than we had in our other two combined. It’s nice to get the rust off a little bit and get some confidence.”

A Division 2 sectional finalist a season ago, the Regis/Altoona/McDonell co-op has many new faces from last year's team that ended the season a game away from state as a No. 5 seed after a 2-1 loss to Somerset. McDonell's Brendan Bresina and Altoona's Tyler Goodwin are the only seniors on a team full of juniors and freshmen. The co-op also includes one player from Bloomer — junior defenseman Jackson Jones — and a younger team overall is still trying to find its footing.

“I think they’re realizing we’ve have some big shoes to fill out of the kids who graduated last year," Stirmel said. "They’re kinda finding their role and filling in the gaps from what we lost and letting our new talent their way.”

Thursday's defeat was a much-needed boost to the Menomonie offense, who had scored just two goals in the first five games of the season. The Mustangs, like Regis/Altoona/McDonell, have a young squad compared to a season ago when Menomonie advanced to the sectional semifinals before also having its season ended by Somerset.

For Ellis, he just wants to see his team get more comfortable with what they are being asked to do as they gain experience.

“A lot of these guys are new and they’re young and they haven’t played in this system before," Ellis said. "So just getting them up to par and that familiarization playing inside that system (is important).”

