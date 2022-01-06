Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey: Empty-net goal denies Chi-Hi's late push against state-ranked Eau Claire Memorial

Opportunities came and opportunities went without enough success for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team in their effort to knock off state-ranked Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday evening in a 4-2 Old Abe victory at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Cardinals were outshot by a 30-18 margin, but had chances against Eau Claire Memorial as the Old Abes spent 15 minutes in the penalty box. But Chi-Hi (5-6, 3-2) was unable to break through during any its power-play time with a goal and even gave up one short handed goal early in the third period when Connor Byrne scored to extend the Old Abe advantage to 3-1.

Chi-Hi would get back within one with less than six minutes left when Mason Johnson corralled an Old Abe turnover and beat goaltender Will Seymour up top while a man down to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 5:10 to go. But Dylan Byrne scored an empty net goal from nearly the entire length of the ice with 1:04 left to ice the win for the second-ranked Old Abes.

Chi-Hi was coming off a solid effort at last week's Notre Dame Academy Showcase in Green Bay where the Cardinals won the consolation championship with wins over Superior and Verona after starting the tournament with an overtime loss to Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs, the top-ranked team in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 2 state poll.

“After playing three pretty good games over in Green Bay we put a stinker out there I thought and you’ve got to give (Eau Claire) Memorial a lot of credit," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "They came out there and took it to us. They’re fast, they’re strong, they go tape-to-tape, they do a lot of good things out there so I’ve got to give them a lot of credit.”

The first three goals of the game came in a flurry 54 seconds apart in the first period. Peyton Platter opened the scoring for Eau Claire Memorial by taking the puck down the ice and making a move past Bridger Fixmer 4:10 into the game to put the Old Abes up 1-0. But the lead would last just 14 seconds as Owen Krista trickled a shot just past the goal line behind Seymour to even the game. But 42 seconds later Lindsay capped the stretch with his fourth goal of the season to give Eau Claire Memorial the lead back and the score stayed 2-1 until the third period.

Fixmer stopped 26 shots in net for the Cardinals while Seymour made 16 saves for the Old Abes. Eau Claire Memorial pulls into a first-place tie atop the Big Rivers with Hudson after the top-ranked Raiders were stunned in overtime by Eau Claire North 3-2 at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire on Thursday.

“They do a lot of good things, give them a lot of credit," Parker said of the Old Abes. "They’re the second-ranked team in the state for a reason and we are what we are right now and we’re going to have to work on getting better.”

Johnson continued the strong start to his sophomore season by netting his fifth goal. Johnson leads the team in points and is making a significant impact in his first full season on varsity.

“He’s got good speed, quickness and he’s really got a hard-nosed feel for the game, meaning that when you’re coaching him he’s paying attention," Parker said of Johnson, "you’ve got good eye contact, you’ve got those things that really put into making a total hockey player and that goal was no fluke. That was through all the work he puts in and he’s a great listener and works his butt off. There’s a reason why a sophomore is leading our team in points.”

Parker said the team will come up with some new things in the upcoming practices to try to get back on track and that might involve more chances for the sophomore.

“There’s something to be said for that young man and we’re just hoping he gets these opportunities maybe on power play a little bit and hopefully we can design something that’s a little better for him to get more chances because when he gets his chances he seems to put it away," Parker said.

Thursday's game was the latest in a jam-packed schedule of successful competition for the Cardinals as a part of a schedule Parker has called the toughest he's seen in his 35 years leading the program. In addition to the high-profile tournament in Green Bay, the Cardinals fell to the likes of Hudson and Madison Edgewood (fifth in Division 1) early in the season and defeated Rice Lake (third in Division 2) a week later. Looking ahead the Cardinals still have matchups against Hudson (Jan. 13), Rice Lake (Jan. 20), Green Bay Notre Dame (Jan. 24), New Richmond (Jan. 27 and Feb. 3) and Eau Claire Memorial (Feb. 8) — all teams currently state ranked.

Chi-Hi plays at River Falls on Tuesday.

“We are playing some really good teams and you really can’t afford to take a period off against a really good team," Parker said. "Over in Green Bay I thought we played nine and a half pretty good periods. (We) lost a tough one to (St. Mary’s) Springs in overtime and for some reason we came out flat (tonight) and we were on our heels and they took it to us and when you are flat for a game like this you’re going to get beat and we got beat today and we need to own it as a coaching staff and as players they need to understand they did not play well.”

