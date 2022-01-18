Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey: Fixmer stops all 36 shots faced as Chi-Hi blanks Superior

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team is confident the offense will come.

But until then, the Cardinals have a rock to lean on in net.

Senior goaltender Bridger Fixmer stopped all 36 shots faced on Tuesday evening in leading Chi-Hi to a 1-0 shutout win over Superior at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Fixmer made 26 of his saves in the final two periods as the Spartans outshot the Cardinals by a 26-18 margin in those periods but couldn't get one past the veteran netminder.

“I thought it was a good, well-played game on both ends and we should feel fortunate to win this game," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "I think without a good goalie it might be a different score so we’re very fortunate to win this game and we hung on and did what we had to do to win the game. But good goaltending is the key tonight.”

Tuesday's shutout was the first of the season for Fixmer, a Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State first team honoree during his sophomore season when the Cardinals advanced to the Division 1 state tournament. Fixmer missed much of last season with injury but still logged a 2.16 goals against average and stopped 91 percent of shots faced in helping the Cardinals advance to the sectional finals. The senior stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 1-1 double overtime tie against the University School of Milwaukee and overall hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since the end of November.

Mason Johnson scored the lone goal of the game in the later half of the first period, knocking home his own rebound with help from Drew Bowe and Jackson Hoem to put the Cardinals (7-7-1) in front with less than four minutes left in the opening period.

“We’re going to have to figure it out," Parker said. "We played good at times and at other times…I thought they took it to us in the second period. Superior is a gritty team, coached well and a little bit of a hang on there for a while. Bridger made some great saves. (It was) probably one of his better games of the year.”

Fixmer's counterpart in net was also strong as Superior's Trevor Soderlund made 28 saves for the Spartans (4-10-1), who were coming off a competitive 3-1 defeat at top-ranked Hudson on Saturday.

Tuesday's win marked the third straight game the Cardinals scored one goal or fewer. Chi-Hi is 1-1-1 during that stretch with a 3-0 loss at Hudson last Thursday coming before Saturday's tie and Tuesday's win. Johnson's goal was his eighth of the season, putting him second behind Jack Bowe for the team lead.

“That line really worked hard tonight – (Drew) Bowe, (Jackson) Hoem and Johnson," Parker said. "That line is a great buzz line. They’re just a little click away from making it happen. But they’re exciting to watch and good things are coming their way.”

Parker is confident the team's goal scorers will find their stride in the final month of the regular season as the team plays eight of its final 11 games before the playoffs at home.

“Goal scorers go through that," Parker said of the scoring drought. "We have some guys that can score, it’s just we need to get it done and a little bit of it is being really mentally ready to play hockey. They’re high school kids – sometimes it’s better than other times.”

The upcoming schedule offers little respite as the Cardinals face a bevy of state-ranked muscle, beginning Thursday when Rice Lake comes to town. The Warriors were ranked second in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll and their first meeting went down to the final minute when Jack Bowe scored the go-ahead goal with 24 seconds left in a 5-4 win on Dec. 2. Showdowns against Green Bay Notre Dame (fourth in Division 1), Eau Claire North (third in Division 1), two versus New Richmond (fourth in Division 2) and Eau Claire Memorial (second in Division 1) are on deck before mid-February as a part of a schedule Parker has previous called the most challenging in his 35 seasons leading the Chi-Hi program.

The Cardinals have allowed more than three goals just once since the previous meeting with Rice Lake in early December.

“We played defensively – including our defensemen – played (a) pretty decent game," Parker said. "A couple turnovers here and there but that’s going to happen in the game of hockey. But I think overall defensively we’re playing well. It’s just we’ve got to take advantage of our chances.”

