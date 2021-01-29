Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey: Madison Edgewood holds off Chi-Hi in regular season finale

It's been a long two weeks for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team.
The Cardinals wrapped up a busy stretch of hockey on Friday evening with a 4-3 loss to Madison Edgewood at Chippewa Area Ice Arena in a battle of state-ranked Division 1 teams.
Edgewood (11-5) raced out to a 3-0 lead before the Cardinals got on the board late in the second on Isaac Frenette's 22nd goal of the season. The Crusaders added a late tally in the final seconds to take a 4-1 lead into the third but the Cardinals would cut into the gap on Owen Krista's goal before AJ Schemenauer added a short-handed goal with 1:07 left.
Chi-Hi (9-7-1) was able to get a few chances to tie the game in the final minute, but goaltender Zach Walker stood strong in goal to keep the Cardinals from knocking the equalizer home.
“They’ve got a really good first line," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of Edgewood. "You could see that, they were really quick and I thought we could skate with these guys but their goalie played pretty well and we needed to capitalize on some opportunities."
The Crusaders came into Friday's contest on an eight-game winning streak and ranked fourth in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll with the Cardinals fifth. Edgewood owns victories over top-ranked Hudson and Fond du Lac Saint Mary's Springs and is a No. 1 seed in its sectional for the playoffs.
“We showed some grit," Parker said. "That goal at the end of the second period was a back breaker a little bit and they could’ve laid down, but they didn’t. They went out and competed. We competed very hard in the third period.”
Things started slowly for the Cardinals, who were outshot 7-4 in the first period before owning a 23-12 shot advantage in the final two frames. Parker said the coaching staff made changes to the lines a little bit and that helped the team find a spark offensively.
Chi-Hi has played eight games in the last 14 days, but this week was not kind as the Cardinals lost all four games. Three of those four losses were by one goal with Tuesday's loss to Eau Claire North and Thursday's defeat against Wausau West both coming in overtime.
Freshman Landen Rubenzer made 15 saves in goal for the Cardinals, who are now off until hosting a Division 1 regional final contest next Friday. Chi-Hi is a No. 2 seed and will face the winner of Tuesday's semifinal game between the No. 10 seed Northwest Icemen and No. 7 Wisconsin Rapids.
“I really think that this team is ready to turn the corner and I think there’s a little salt in the wound tonight," Parker said. "Hockey is a hard game, it’s not supposed to be easy and you’re not supposed to get what you want all the time. You’ve got to work for it and tonight I think we learned how to work for it and that’s good to see out of this bunch.”