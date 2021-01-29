Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey: Madison Edgewood holds off Chi-Hi in regular season finale

“We showed some grit," Parker said. "That goal at the end of the second period was a back breaker a little bit and they could’ve laid down, but they didn’t. They went out and competed. We competed very hard in the third period.”

Things started slowly for the Cardinals, who were outshot 7-4 in the first period before owning a 23-12 shot advantage in the final two frames. Parker said the coaching staff made changes to the lines a little bit and that helped the team find a spark offensively.

Chi-Hi has played eight games in the last 14 days, but this week was not kind as the Cardinals lost all four games. Three of those four losses were by one goal with Tuesday's loss to Eau Claire North and Thursday's defeat against Wausau West both coming in overtime.

Freshman Landen Rubenzer made 15 saves in goal for the Cardinals, who are now off until hosting a Division 1 regional final contest next Friday. Chi-Hi is a No. 2 seed and will face the winner of Tuesday's semifinal game between the No. 10 seed Northwest Icemen and No. 7 Wisconsin Rapids.