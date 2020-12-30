WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Hockey: McCauley and Carlson's third-period goals push Chi-Hi past Eau Claire Memorial

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team couldn't afford to fall any further behind in the Big Rivers Conference title chase.
So the Cardinals took matters into their own hands with a pair of third-period goals to help score a 3-1 victory over Eau Claire Memorial on Wednesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Aiden McCauley put the Cardinals (3-2, 3-1) in front with less than eight minutes to go on a goal assisted by Brady Fixmer and AJ Schemenauer before Nick Carlson added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to ice the victory.
The senior forward McCauley took a feed from Fixmer off the boards with room to maneuver and beat Eau Claire Memorial goaltender Kyler Strenke to give the Cards their first lead of the game.
"He's got a rocket of a shot and he put it right through them," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of the go-ahead goal. "That was the boost we needed. A little bit of hanging on, but that's going to happen against a good, quality team."
From there the Cardinals had to hold off a firm Old Abe charge as Memorial peppered Bridger Fixmer with 10 shots in the final period, but the junior goaltender turned away them all before Carlson's shot from the middle of the ice found the net with five seconds left. Fixmer finished with 30 saves for the contest.
"It was a good high school hockey game played by two teams and we had lots of chances, lots of opportunities but unfortunately we weren't able to find the back of the net," Eau Claire Memorial coach Mike Collins said. "Their goaltender played very well. It wasn't for a lack of try or effort on our team, unfortunately we didn't get the tying goal to get us further along."
The two teams were tied nearly the entire way up until McCauley's goal, playing a scoreless first period before each found the net 47 seconds apart in the second period. Carter Olson opened the scoring for the Old Abes with a power-play goal at the 5:02 mark of the second with help from Easton Tok and Luke Lindsay. But the lead lasted less than a minute as the Cardinals responded with Owen Krista powering his way for a goal on an assist from Ben Steinmetz to quickly put the game back even.
"That's our third line. Owen Krista is second on our team with goals and he's a horse out there," Parker said. "He's a kid that's hard to knock off the puck so that was huge to answer right away, let them know that we're still around."
The Old Abes and Cardinals were ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the most recent Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state coaches poll with fellow Big Rivers Conference school Hudson checking in at number one. The Cardinals fell in overtime to the Raiders 4-3 on Dec. 22 and knew if they wanted to contend for the program's first Big Rivers title since 1989, they couldn't drop any more league games.
"I think it's going to be a dog fight and we know that if we lose this game, it's going to be hard for Hudson to lose two games," Parker said. "So there was a message sent in the second and the third that if you want to be in the conference hunt, this is not the game to lose."
The win gets the Cardinals back over the .500 mark overall as the team has two victories against Menomonie along with a 3-1 loss to Hayward on Dec. 21 and the overtime defeat to the Raiders.
"Coming off a loss losing to Hudson in overtime we needed a big win to bounce back from that and I think this win definitely helped us bounce back tonight," McCauley said.
Chi-Hi has played four of the first five games of the season at home but will see plenty of the road in the coming weeks, starting Saturday at River Falls. Overall Chi-Hi is scheduled to play six of its next seven games away from home, including road tilts with Eau Claire Memorial (Jan. 7) and Hudson (Jan. 14) in the near future.
"We haven't won conference since 1989 so this is a big deal for these seniors," Parker said. "But we feel fortunate, hats off to Eau Claire Memorial and we'll get ready for our next contest."