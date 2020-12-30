WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Hockey: McCauley and Carlson's third-period goals push Chi-Hi past Eau Claire Memorial

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two teams were tied nearly the entire way up until McCauley's goal, playing a scoreless first period before each found the net 47 seconds apart in the second period. Carter Olson opened the scoring for the Old Abes with a power-play goal at the 5:02 mark of the second with help from Easton Tok and Luke Lindsay. But the lead lasted less than a minute as the Cardinals responded with Owen Krista powering his way for a goal on an assist from Ben Steinmetz to quickly put the game back even.

"That's our third line. Owen Krista is second on our team with goals and he's a horse out there," Parker said. "He's a kid that's hard to knock off the puck so that was huge to answer right away, let them know that we're still around."

The Old Abes and Cardinals were ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the most recent Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state coaches poll with fellow Big Rivers Conference school Hudson checking in at number one. The Cardinals fell in overtime to the Raiders 4-3 on Dec. 22 and knew if they wanted to contend for the program's first Big Rivers title since 1989, they couldn't drop any more league games.