Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey: Offense stays hot as Chi-Hi pulls away from New Richmond

If the Chi-Hi boys hockey team puts together a lengthy run in the upcoming Division 1 playoffs, it might look to this week as the spark.

The Cardinals won for the third time in four days with another strong effort offensively in a 4-1 Big Rivers win over New Richmond on Thursday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Jack Bowe scored twice for Chi-Hi (12-9-1, 8-4-0) while Isaac Small and Ben Carlson each added goals as the Cardinals won their fourth game in a row. Small and Bowe scored in the second period to help the Cards take a 2-1 advantage into the third where Carlson and Bowe added goals in the first four minutes and 49 seconds to put the game out of reach.

Chi-Hi started the week with nine-goal efforts in lopsided wins over Onalaska/La Crosse and Menomonie before Thursday's win over the Tigers, a team ranked fourth in the state in Wisconsin Prep Hockey's latest Division 2 poll.

“I think that’s important that we get success and we feel that success," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of his team's offensive effort this week. "(Assistant) coach (Scott) Sikkink really stressed this week putting the puck in the back of the net. Obviously we did that with a couple teams that are going through a rebuild but this game tonight getting to four goals – obviously we’ve tied games 1-1, we’ve lost tight games – it was nice to pull away and get a 4-1 win.”

Four has been the magic number this season for the Cardinals on offense. Chi-Hi is 9-0 in games where it scores at least four goals and is 1-4 when allowing four goals or more. But the Cardinals have only allowed four goals or more once since early December — a 4-2 loss to Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 6.

“We’re starting to do the little things right," Bowe said of the improvement on offense. "I think our forecheck is starting to get going and obviously it’s just clicking right now. We’re putting the puck in the net and it’s giving us some confidence and it’s great to see it.”

The Cardinals had to work for it against a physical and gritty New Richmond (8-12-0, 4-8-0) squad that took Chi-Hi to overtime a week ago before the Cards prevailed 2-1 on Jan. 27. The Tigers held a sizable 51-39 shot advantage in the first meeting but Chi-Hi flipped the script Thursday by outshooting New Richmond 37-29.

“I’ve got to give them credit too, they played hard,” Small said of New Richmond, “but we came out on top, had more shots on net. The coaches helped a lot with our gameplan and we were ready to go this time.”

Small opened the scoring in the second period when he knocked home a rebound at the 12:08 mark on an assist from Ezra Lindstrom and Jackson Bohland for his third goal of the year. But a penalty put the Tigers on the power play and they needed just six seconds to even the game when Easton Schmit netted an unassisted goal at 14:05. Bowe put the team back out front a minute later when he carried the puck in and beat New Richmond goaltender Blake Milton for a goal at 15:16.

Carlson scored on the power play with help from Owen Krista and Bohland at the 2:06 mark before Bowe added his team-high 17th goal of the season less than three minutes later on an assist from Jackson Hoem to push the advantage to three.

Bridger Fixmer made 25 saves in net including 10 in the final period.

The Cardinals will learn their postseason sectional pairings this weekend when statewide seeding meetings are hosted. The area's Division 1 sectional is a gauntlet of top teams led by Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North — Wisconsin Prep Hockey's top-three ranked teams in the state — and Wisconsin Valley Conference co-leading Stevens Point and Wausau West, among others.

Chi-Hi will see one of those teams up next as the Cardinals travel to Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire to face the Old Abes Tuesday before closing the regular season at home versus River Falls next Thursday.

“It’s the survival of the fittest. For those quality teams – Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial, I think Stevens Point’s a good team, (Eau Claire) North’s a good team – you’ve got to play your best hockey," Parker said. "That’s going to have to start on Tuesday and we’re going to have to show up. We can’t get run over and we’ve got to play good hockey and play smart hockey and I think when it comes to playoff hockey it’s the team that makes the most mistakes defensively in your zone (that loses). Defense usually wins.”

