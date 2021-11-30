Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey: Penalties hurt Chi-Hi in opening Big Rivers defeat to Hudson

It's tough to knock off a reigning state champion.

But giving the champs extra opportunities makes it an even harder proposition.

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team took five penalties on Tuesday evening, leading to a pair of power-play goals for Hudson in a 5-3 defeat to the Raiders in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams.

The Cardinals (0-3, 0-1) gave up two goals while down a man, including the go-ahead tally from Mathew Mauer just past the four-minute mark of the third period to put the Raiders (3-0, 1-0) in front 4-3. Zach Kochendorfer added a goal later in the period to help push the Raiders past the Cardinals in a rematch of the last two Division 1 sectional finals.

“Part of that is being a young team and having new guys on the team that we’ve got to develop a culture of staying out of the box," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of the penalties. "We saw what happens when we sit in the box. We gave up two power play goals.”

It didn't take long for Hudson to score its first power play goal of the game on its second opportunity. Chi-Hi was called for too many men on the ice 1:21 into the second period and just eight seconds later Max Giblin cashed in with a goal on an assist from Brody Dietz to put the Raiders out front 2-1 after the two teams traded goals in the first period. The Cardinals struck first when Jack Bowe lit the lamp at the 14:34 mark with an assist from Ben Carlson.

Hudson was called for interference soon after to put the Cardinals on the power play, but a turnover led to a short-handed opportunity the other way and Mauer made the Cardinals pay to tie the game at 15:56.

“I give Chippewa a lot of credit. I thought they played hard," Hudson coach Davis Drewiske said. "They came out and kind of set the tone early in the game. It took us a little while to wake up but for the most part our special teams were pretty good. I’ve been saying it for the last two days, every time we come here we expect a hard game and it was no different than what we thought it would be.”

Ezra Lindstrom tied the score at two at 8:09 in the second period with his first varsity goal on an assist from Bryer Niblett but again the Raiders had a response when Harry Ross banged home a shot during a scrum in front of Chi-Hi goaltender Bridger Fixmer to give the lead back to the Raiders.

Chi-Hi used a power-play goal of its own to even the game early in the third as a rebound ended up on the stick of forward Mason Johnson and the sophomore showcased his quick reflexes to beat Hudson goaltender Aiden Tepper-Engh low for the equalizer with his first varsity goal.

Hudson dominated the shots on goal category in the final two periods, outshooting the Cardinals by a 27-11 margin. Fixmer made 33 saves total in goal and Parker felt the senior goaltender played well enough to win.

But too many mistakes — be they penalties or poor passes that short circuited potential offensive chances — spelled doom for the Cardinals against a Raiders team coming off a Division 1 state championship a season ago and impressive nonconference wins against Madison Edgewood and Verona to start the season.

“I’d say we competed for sure a couple periods," Parker said. "It’s too bad. (Assistant) coach (Scott) Sikkink told the team after the game we’re really good at shooting ourselves in the foot and until we figure this out and we have a total buy-in we’re going to struggle. It’s not going to be easy, I’ll tell you that. We’re for sure a month away. This is what happens when you have new guys and you have turnover. We’ve got things to do and it starts in the locker room and it goes on to the ice in practice.”

Chi-Hi opened the season with a 4-2 loss at Verona last Friday and a 5-1 defeat to Madison Edgewood a day later. The Cardinals led early in the opener against the Tigers as Carlson and freshman Drew Bowe scored in the first period before Verona came to life with the final four goals.

Parker noted the play of senior forward Owen Krista as one of the bright spots from Tuesday's win as the 6-foot, 190-pound assistant captain was a handful for the Raiders.

“Owen Krista played with fire and heart and if we can get people to follow that, that’s going to be a start," Parker said. "I was pretty fired up watching Owen play and watching him plow through people.”

The Cardinals and Raiders are no strangers to each other, not just because they share a conference but because they have also clashed in the sectional finals in the previous two seasons. Chi-Hi edged Hudson 2-1 in 2020 and the Raiders returned the favor with a 4-2 win en route to last year's state title. In all seven of the last 11 games between the two programs have been decided by two goals or fewer.

“I think any time we can come here and win its good," Drewiske said. "They have a good team and they’re well coached and it’s a good conference game. Conference games count the same in November as they do in February so I’m glad we got the win.”

