Watch Now: Prep Boys Soccer: Early goals set tone for Chi-Hi in shutout victory over Menomonie

“That’s the spark that we’ve been looking for," Ali said. "I think putting the goals that we’ve been able to put in this week just gives the boys confidence we can score goals and we can score them in bunches, which means no matter who we’re playing we’re not out of it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brunke assisted on two goals while Ethan Faschingbauer had one assist as Chi-Hi built upon its first win of the season, a 5-1 triumph at Eau Claire North on Tuesday. The Cardinals scored three of their five goals in the first half in taking a 3-0 halftime lead against the Huskies as a part of a strong offensive week. Goals were hard to come by early on in the season for the Cardinals, including last week when the team was shutout by Rice Lake (5-0) and Wausau West (3-0) despite putting close to 40 shots on net without a single one finding the back.

“It was nice to have that week were we were finally able to finish a little bit," Ali said.

Chi-Hi played to a scoreless tie with Onalaska on Aug. 24 before being edged by Wisconsin Rapids 2-1 on Aug. 26, both winnable games with a little more offense according to Ali. The Cardinals were shut out by Hudson 4-0 to start Big Rivers play on Sept. 2 and despite a few games with several goals against, Ali has felt good about how his team's defense anchored by goalkeeper Steel Brooke has played so far.