Watch Now: Prep Cross Country: Chi-Hi's Wagner sets new school record in winning Big Rivers Conference championship

EAU CLAIRE — Lukas Wagner's morning started the same way many others do.

But it ended by doing something that hasn't been accomplished before in Chi-Hi cross country program history.

The senior Wagner set a new school record in victory at Saturday's Big Rivers Conference cross country championships at the Eau Claire City Wells, completing the course with a time of 15 minutes, 56.2 seconds.

His performance bests the previous record of 16 minutes flat set by Andrew Faris in 2011. Wagner finished nearly 26 seconds in front of the second place finisher, River Falls' Quin Andrews (16:22.0).

“I just (was) feeling really good today," Wagner said. "I love the weather. This is perfect. No wind, it’s cooler, the sun’s out which isn’t always a problem. It really depends on weather if I do OK. Weather’s huge.”

Wagner set a 5:08 pace as he grabbed an early lead and expanded it as getting out to an early advantage was part of his gameplan.

“He was the favorite and he ran like it," Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said of Wagner.

Ryan Beranek finished in seventh place for the Cardinals in 16:37.0, picking up nearly one minute from his previous best time of the season. Overall the Cardinals finished third as a team with 85 points behind Hudson (64) and River Falls (81) with all eight runners setting personal best times.

Benjamin Cihasky (20th), Kansas Smith (22nd) and Chase Kline (35th) finished as the other scoring runners for the Cardinals in an effort Skifstad called a 'really good showing'.

“We haven’t had an aggregate time like that as good as we had probably since we went back to state in the mid-90s," Skifstad said of his team's effort. "It’s fantastic.”

Wagner and Skifstad said the race plan for Wagner was to run a little more conservative than he did, but with the combination of conditions and adrenaline in Wagner's favor he simply couldn't slow down.

“When I’m in first when I race, I never really look back over my shoulder at all," Wagner said. "It’s just an instinct where you’ve got to go and people are screaming at you and it’s like your legs just float.”

Wagner's morning started simply enough. The senior made his usual breakfast of eggs and oatmeal as he prepared to run in brisk conditions with temperatures in the 40s. His car had a little trouble starting as he left home — something that many people may think is a bad sign. But because the cooler weather was making life difficult on his ride, Wagner knew it would be ideal conditions for him to compete in.

The next event for the Cardinals is the Division 1 sectionals next Saturday at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem in a sectional hosted by Onalaska.

“He’s earned everything he’s gotten," Skifstad said of Wagner. "He deserves it but he knows he’s got big races yet this year. Next week he’s in a good spot for sectionals. In Onalaska it’s all these conference schools and Rice Lake is out and we’ve got to run against some tough competition – Onalaska, Holmen, those guys.”

Haley Mason finished seventh for the Cardinals girls team with a time of 19:04.9 as Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen won the race in convincing fashion with a 17:32.1, well in front of Hudson's Haley Loewe (18:08.8) in second.

“The plan was to run my own race," Mason said. "Our conference races haven’t really had much pack running so everyone’s just kind of stringing out and my plan was just to run my own race and try to stay with it.”

Mason, a three-time state qualifier, picked up more than 30 seconds from her previous top time of the season to get within striking distance of her personal best performance as she turns her attention to sectionals in an effort to advance to state for the fourth time.

Chi-Hi was eighth in the team standings with 185 points as Menomonie earned the team title with 46 points, in front of Hudson (80) for first.

Ireland McQuillan (41st), Jordan Chen (43rd), Brooklyn Sandvig (46th) and Lizzy Dallas (48th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Cardinals.

“This is probably the premier conference probably north of Madison in Wisconsin, these are the best kids there are and when Lukas can win that race and Haley can be top (seven) it just means you’ve got some quality kids there for sure," Skifstad said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.