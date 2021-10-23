Watch Now: Prep Cross Country Division 3 Sectionals: McDonell boys, Anderson sweep titles in Boyceville

BOYCEVILLE — Dan Anderson said he never felt better on a cross country course.

The McDonell senior probably wasn't the only Mack runner to feel that way on Saturday as the boys team ran to a Division 3 sectional title with several personal best times while Anderson won the race.

Anderson was victorious with a time of 16 minutes, 3.9 seconds to finish more than a minute in front of Cadott's Peter Weir (17:08.7) in second place. Overall the Macks had five of the top-27 runners in the race in finishing with 73 team points to best Spring Valley (79) and Glenwood City (110) for the top team position.

“We took advantage of the great weather and the kids executed their race plays really well," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said.

Fresh off his third Cloverbelt Conference championship last weekend, Anderson navigated the Boyceville course quickly with a pace of 5:11 per mile. Paul Pfeifer (18:09.0) and Eddie Mittermeyer (18:14.3) were 12th and 13th, respectively, for the Macks while Cooper Mittermeyer finished 22nd (18:48.0) and Corbin Holm was 27th (18:53.1) to round out the scorers. Keagan Galvez was 29th and Harrison Bullard came home 33rd as the other runners for the Macks as the program heads for the WIAA state championships for the 12th time overall and ninth time in ten seasons.

“I think on Tuesday everybody had a great workout," Anderson said of the team's effort. "It was kind of our biggest workout we’ve done. I just think everybody on that day, everybody was looking really good and feeling really good and honestly those just give everyone confidence for this race. Today was a perfect day to go out and run fast and that’s what we did.”

Weir stayed within range of Anderson for much of the race before ultimately finishing as the runner-up as he advances to state individually for the first time, which will be held next Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

“I just wanted to key off Dan (Anderson) because I knew he’d probably be the front runner," Weir said. "Just not let anybody get too far ahead.”

Wyatt Wellner (51st), Ewan Weir (81st), Sage Handrick (86th) and Jacob Rowe (90th) were the other scoring runners as the Hornets were 13th as a team with 283 points. Stanley-Boyd was fifth in team scoring with 172, led by the sophomore trio of Zachary Haas (14th), Breckin Burzynski (16th) and Lukas Milas (25th). Reece Trunkel came home 53rd and Dale Sayles was 77th for the Orioles. Thorp was 14th with 336 as Luke Schraufnagel (37th), Braxton Starck (70th), Walker Horgen (80th), Syrus Rondorf (89th) and Jacob Barth (93rd) scoring for the Cards. New Auburn ran incomplete, led by Easton Rust (91st), Joseph Reimer (99th), Cole Pederson (113th) and Oliver Cody (115th).

St. Croix Falls' Viktor Knigge (third), Glenwood City's Austin Nelson (fifth) and JJ Williams (sixth) and Eau Claire Immanuel's Andrew Lau (seventh) earned the other individual state qualifying spots.

Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel finished in eighth place in the girls race with a time of 21:11.0, two spots away from advancing to state as an individual. Alexa Liszewski (50th) and Adyson Gustafson (57th) were the other finishers as the Orioles ran incomplete.

Thorp was 10th as a team with a 226, Cadott was 13th with 330 and McDonell came home 14th in team scoring with a 340.

Shaylie Zarza was 11th individually to lead the Cardinals with a time of 21:27.8, followed by Madelyn Windl (43rd), Kate Schraufnagel (58th), Abby Krug (69th) and Rachel Boehlke (88th). Mia Weggen was the top finisher for Cadott by taking 34th, joined as scoring runners for the Hornets by Lucy Lindeman (63rd), Jaycee Stephens (74th), Mallory Kyes (90th) and Mozelle Walthers (92nd). McDonell was led by Christie Abbe (49th), Ellen Matott (72nd), Eva Bushman (80th), Maria Herron (97th) and Olivia Clark (99th).

Augusta's Bailey Peterson won the girls race in 19:48.4 with Colfax's Molly Heidorn second (19:51.9). Fall Creek's Jenna Anders (third), Eau Claire Regis' Eydie Myers (fourth), Glenwood City's Kendall Schutz (fifth) and Eau Claire Regis' Bella Simmons (seventh) earned individual qualifying spots. Colfax won the team championship with 87 points, edging Cameron (90) with Eau Claire Regis third (105).

