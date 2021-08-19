Watch Now: Prep Football: All phases come out strong as Chi-Hi blanks Holmen in opener

Whether on offense, defense or special teams, plenty of big plays were there to be had for the Chi-Hi football team.
The Cardinals dominated all three phases en route to a 40-0 nonconference win over Holmen on Thursday evening at Dorais Field to open the season.
Offensively the Cardinals ran and threw for two scores apiece while the defense held the Vikings to less than 200 yards and the special teams came through with a pair of touchdowns on its own as Chi-Hi played before a big crowd at home for the first time since the end of the 2019 regular season.
Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said the coaching staff challenged the team to step up following a spotty showing in last Friday's scrimmage against Northwestern and the Cardinals got the message loud and clear.
“We challenged them all week," Raykovich said. "We told them if they’re going to be as they good as they think they are they’ve got to get a whole lot better. We’re far from where we want to be but we took a huge step from our scrimmage last week.”
Quarterback Brayden Warwick finished a tidy 7-for-9 passing with 125 yards and touchdown tosses to Mason Howard and Karson Bowe while the senior running back Bowe ran for a team-high 56 yards and a score on the ground. Collin Beaudette added a powerful scoring run in the third quarter as three touchdowns in the period helped Chi-Hi double up what was a 20-0 halftime lead.
Defense and special teams set the early tone in the game as the Cardinals forced Holmen to a three-and-out on their opening possession before Drake Bowe blocked a punt. A mad scramble ensued as the ball rolled into the end zone and Zachary LeMay emerged with the ball for the touchdown to stake Chi-Hi to a 7-0 lead two minutes and seven seconds into the game.
“Put yourself in the place of the team that just got the punt blocked. Right away you’re down and the other team hasn’t even had the ball yet," Raykovich said of the blocked punt touchdown. "It’s an emotional down for the team that it happens to and for the team that gets it man, it’s free points.”
The special teams came up with another score to open the second half when Howard took the kickoff and worked his way all the way to the end zone for an 88-yard score, the first of three touchdowns in the third quarter.
Warwick's first touchdown pass of the game came at the 7:54 mark of the second quarter when Bowe made a strong one-handed catch on a touch base and dashed to the pylon for a 14-yard score. Beau Snyder pounced on a Holmen fumble on the first play of the next drive to set the Cardinals up in Vikings territory and after Warwick found Judah Dunham for a 25-yard connection on fourth and 16, Bowe did the rest with a 12-yard touchdown run. Holmen threatened to score near the end of the half with a 17-play drive taking the Vikings inside the 10 in the final seconds before the Cardinals (1-0) earned the stop.
The defense forced another three-and-out after Howard's kick return score opened the second half and a quick five-play drive moved the Cards into the end zone. Beaudette's 31-yard catch from Warwick set up a 13-yard scoring rumble by Beaudette as he stretched across the goal line to push the Cardinal lead to 33-0.
Howard found the end zone again in the third quarter on a 19-yard scoring connection from Warwick to cap the scoring. Holmen moved into Chi-Hi territory on the next drive, but the Cardinals forced another fumble and Elijah Hable pounced on the loose ball to help the team keep the shutout intact.
Holmen (0-1) featured a stout triple option offense, but Raykovich was proud with how the defense stayed disciplined. Quarterback Luke LeClaire ran for 69 yards on 19 carries and overall Holmen had just 188 yards of total offense.
“It’s tough," Raykovich said of defending the triple option, "but the kids did it tonight and that’s a tribute to the coaching staff – Mike Bestul, Matt Petska, Chad Burger, Eric Moe they did a fantastic job with the defense.”
Howard caught three passes for 54 yards and the score while Dunham had a pair of catches for 26 yards.
“When you make mistakes you hurt yourself and it makes it hard to beat a team that’s pretty good," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. "That’s a real team. I’ve played these guys a number of years, never lost a game 40-0 before. These guys can play. I’m not taking anything from them.”
The 40-point margin of victory is the largest for the Cardinals over Holmen since a 58-0 shutout on Oct. 1, 1999. The win is also the 250th of Raykovich's career as a head coach.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Thursday at D.C. Everest, who opened the season Thursday with a 42-20 win over Green Bay Preble.