Watch Now: Prep Football: Big plays early set the tone as Stanley-Boyd shuts out Cadott

CADOTT — The Stanley-Boyd football team started the season the same way it wants to play every game.
Fast.
Five turnovers from the defense and 37 points in the first half set the tone in a 51-0 shutout victory over Cadott on Friday evening in a battle of longtime rivals.
Carsen Hause threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns while Michael Karlen ran for a score, returning an interception for a touchdown and booted a 33-yard field goal. Brady Potaczek caught two of the three touchdowns from Hause while Landon Karlen hauled in a 38-yard scoring throw from the senior quarterback. Four of Hause's eight completions were for at least 38 yards.
“Our guys in our passing game did a nice job," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "They executed, they ran good routes. We have some talented people that did some good things. Carsen threw a nice ball when he had the time and it was just fun to see that. Obviously we have some stuff on our running game that we have to be better, block better and make sure we’re executing better on that side. The guys played well, the defense played well. I was happy for them.”
Stanley-Boyd's first drive of the game ended in the end zone on Michael Karlen's six-yard touchdown run and after a three-and-out it only took one play to extend the advantage to double figures when Hause found Potaczek for a 43-yard touchdown less than two minutes later to push the lead to 12-0. On the second play of Cadott's next drive, a pass from quarterback Gavin Tegels was deflected and intercepted by Karlen, who made the short seven-yard run into the end zone for Stanley-Boyd's third touchdown in the first 6:26 of the game. Logan Burzynski ended Cadott's next drive with another interception as the Orioles also pounced on three fumbles by the Hornets as miscommunication along the line hurt a young group in the trenches.
“We had a couple injuries this week. We lost a couple offensive linemen too so it kind of exposed us," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "The mistakes we had last week in the scrimmage came up again, so we’ve just got to get back to it.”
Michael Karlen opened the second quarter with a 33-yard field goal. Three-and-a-half minutes later Hause threw his second touchdown of the half, sprinting out to his left before lofting a ball deep to a wide open Landon Karlen who raced the rest of the way for the 38-yard score. A lost fumble on the first play of Cadott's next drive set the Orioles up at the Hornets 11 and after a big loss on first down, Jacob Nesterick broke free on a 20-yard touchdown run to push the advantage to 37-0.
Stanley-Boyd's opening drive of the second half took more than half of the quarter off the clock — a series that included accepted penalties on five consecutive plays — before Hause and Potaczek connected for a 64-yard score down the sideline.
Landen Hoel added a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter.
Chase Sturm had 46 rushing yards to lead the Orioles (1-0) with Nesterick adding 29. Potaczek had 107 yards on his two touchdown receptions, Landon Karlen caught two passes for 43 yards and Cooper Nichols had a 38-yard reception early on in the game as the Orioles defeated the Hornets for a 15th consecutive contest. Stanley-Boyd hosts Marathon next Friday at Oriole Park.
“We had that comment at halftime that our offense hadn’t been on the field much because of that (playing with short fields)," Koenig said. "But that’s the importance of having a good defense, to make sure you can get the ball back, make a stop when you need to and we got some opportunities – a couple interceptions, a couple loose balls we were able to take advantage of and also good returns. Our defense played hard. The guys were flying around which was good to see. I think the heat was a factor for them, got heavy feet as the game went on which we’ve got to get better at too.”
Gavin Tegels ran for 28 yards on 12 carries for the Hornets (0-1). Cadott's longest play from scrimmage came on the second play of the day when Tegels found Tegan Ritter for a 22-yard pass. The Hornets hit the road next week, traveling to Pittsville to meet the Panthers. Pittsville fell to Augusta 28-0 on Thursday to open the season.
“We’ll go to Pittsville. It’s a winnable game, we watched them (in Augusta Thursday) night so we’ve just got to get after it and try to win every game from here on out," Goettl said.