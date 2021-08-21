Watch Now: Prep Football: Big plays early set the tone as Stanley-Boyd shuts out Cadott

CADOTT — The Stanley-Boyd football team started the season the same way it wants to play every game.

Fast.

Five turnovers from the defense and 37 points in the first half set the tone in a 51-0 shutout victory over Cadott on Friday evening in a battle of longtime rivals.

Carsen Hause threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns while Michael Karlen ran for a score, returning an interception for a touchdown and booted a 33-yard field goal. Brady Potaczek caught two of the three touchdowns from Hause while Landon Karlen hauled in a 38-yard scoring throw from the senior quarterback. Four of Hause's eight completions were for at least 38 yards.

“Our guys in our passing game did a nice job," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "They executed, they ran good routes. We have some talented people that did some good things. Carsen threw a nice ball when he had the time and it was just fun to see that. Obviously we have some stuff on our running game that we have to be better, block better and make sure we’re executing better on that side. The guys played well, the defense played well. I was happy for them.”