Watch Now: Prep Football: Chi-Hi runs for four scores as Cardinals power past Eau Claire Memorial

The Chi-Hi football team got back on the winning track Friday, scoring the first five touchdowns in a 35-7 Big Rivers Conference win over Eau Claire Memorial at Dorais Field.

The Cardinals (5-2, 3-2) ran for four scores with Owen Krista running for two in the second quarter while Karson Bowe and Brayden Warwick added scoring runs. Warwick also added a three-yard touchdown pass to Mason Monarski as a part of a 21-point second quarter that helped Chi-Hi pull away to a 28-0 halftime lead.

The offense was feast or famine for much of the game for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi scored five touchdowns on its first nine offensive possessions but also committed four turnovers.

“We’ve got to clean that up. Definitely you can’t have four turnovers in any game," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "We’re lucky that we capitalized when we had the ball and didn’t turn it over. We scored but we can’t continue to do that. That’s got to get cleaned up.”

Bowe had a team-high 115 rushing yards on 15 carries while Krista ran for 104 yards on 11 carries as the Cardinals put up a season-high 391 rushing yards in the win.

Chi-Hi fumbled on its second play from scrimmage before Bowe opened the scoring one drive later with an 18-yard run, starting to his left before cutting back to the right to find the end zone. Interceptions ended the next two drives before Krista scored the first of his touchdown runs from nine yards out with 7:33 left before the half. Warwick connected with Monarski near the goal line off a play action pass to push the lead to 21-0 with 3:19 left before the break. Krista found the end zone one more time as a Dawson Goodman interception set the Cardinals up at the Eau Claire Memorial eight-yard line and two plays later Krista plowed in from one yard out.

Warwick took a quarterback draw 11 yards for a score on the opening drive of the second half for Chi-Hi, a push that covered 86 yards and included five straight first-down runs as Bowe and Krista teamed up for five consecutive runs of at least 10 yards before a pair of 11-yard runs by Warwick put the Cardinals in the end zone for the final time.

Monarski caught three of Warwick's five completions for 27 yards. Ryan Gaudet had 45 yards on five carries in the second half, Warwick added 41 on four attempts and Collin Beaudette ran for 37 on six carries.

Reese Woerner found the end zone from five yards out with 4:01 left in the fourth for the Old Abes (1-6, 1-4) as the only blemish on the night's resume for the Cardinal defense. Chi-Hi held the Old Abes to 150 total yards with much of that coming after the Cardinal starting unit was on the sideline. Goodman and Judah Dunham snagged interceptions in the second quarter for the Cards. Friday's game was the fifth time in seven games not counting a forfeit win over Eau Claire North that Chi-Hi has held an opponent to 14 points or fewer.

“They’re unbelievable how they play defense," Raykovich said. "Like I’ve said many times, they’re defensive kids.”

The Cardinals bounced back from a tough 8-7 loss at Rice Lake last Friday to get back on the winning track and did so with more of a lineup of players the team expected to play at the start of the season.

"This is really the first time we’ve been healthy in weeks," Raykovich said. "We’re still not 100 percent, hopefully next week we will – forbid anything else happens.”

With Menomonie's 35-0 shutout win over Rice Lake on Friday, the top of the Big Rivers standings is a three-way tie between the Mustangs, Warriors and Hudson with two weeks to go. Chi-Hi and New Richmond are one game back, each with 3-2 records in league play.

Chi-Hi returns to the road next Friday when the Cardinals travel north to Superior to face the Spartans. A win in Superior would clinch a playoff berth for the Cardinals.

“We just got to keep doing what we’re doing and keep getting better and we’ll be OK," Raykovich said.

