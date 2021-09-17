Watch Now: Prep Football: Chi-Hi slows stellar New Richmond run game in homecoming victory

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trandahl found the end zone for his lone score on New Richmond's next possession, leaping over the top of the Chi-Hi defense on a fourth-and-goal from the one yard line to tie the game with 4:22 left before halftime. The Cardinals took the lead right back with a 58-yard drive all on the ground ending with Warwick barrelling his way to the end zone on a 10-yard run with 1:26 left before the break to help send Chi-Hi into the locker room in front 13-7.

The two defenses traded fourth-down stops to start the second half before the Cardinals eventually took a two-score lead with 10:28 to go on Bowe's 18-yard touchdown run before Collin Beaudette added the two-point conversion to push the lead to 21-7.

“I’m still not happy with our point output but again, we’ve played some pretty good teams," Raykovich said. "I’ve always said my whole career if you score 21 points your chances of winning are pretty good and they proved it tonight.”

The Tigers had a quick response, briskly moving 69 yards on 10 plays with Scanlan finding Drew Effertz on a 10-yard score with a little under seven minutes to go.

Chi-Hi burned more than three minutes off the clock, but punted the ball back to the Tigers before coming up with one more stop to clinch the win.