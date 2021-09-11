Watch Now: Prep Football: Lotts, Elmhorst and Johnson run wild as New Auburn earns first victory over Marion/Tigerton

NEW AUBURN — Ethan Lotts, Matt Elmhorst and Braden Johnson each ran for at least 108 yards as the New Auburn football team earned its first eight-man victory of the season Friday with a 42-32 win over Marion/Tigerton.
Lotts had a game-high 192 yards on 21 carries two touchdowns while Elmhorst had 178 yards and three scores on 19 carries and Johnson ran for 108 yards and a late score on just six attempts as the Trojans (1-1) piled up 484 yards on the ground for the game.
New Auburn was shut out 56-0 in its season opener at Wausau Newman last Saturday but found the end zone plenty in Friday's win.
“We can move the ball," New Auburn coach Wayne North said of the offense. "We shoot ourselves in the foot. But we move the ball, we move the ball and then we have a couple hiccups. So we’re putting it together. We have the guys, we have the play calling, everything is starting to come together now and everybody is working together now as a team – the coaches, the players, the older, the younger, the mentoring. They’re excited.”
Johnson broke free on an 85-yard scoring run with seven minutes and 13 seconds left to help the Trojans add some breathing room with a 34-26 lead. New Auburn got the ball back immediately when Jace North pounced on a fumble on the ensuing kickoff after a big hit and the Trojans ran down more time before Elmhorst scored his third touchdown of the day from 36 yards out on a counter run that led to plenty of room to rumble.
Elmhorst scored on a 66-yard scoring run on a fourth and three in the second quarter also on a counter play.
“We started running a lot of counter plays about three years ago and we’re on top of it now," coach North said. "Our offensive coordinator did a great job of switching stuff up, setting it up and the players came through with it."
Lotts scored on the team's first drive of the game with a 10-yard run, capping a 65-yard drive to put the Trojans up 8-0. Marion/Tigerton (0-3) had an immediate response as Nick Malueg took the kickoff back 80 yards to cut the gap to 8-6. The Thundercatz took their lone lead of the game later in the first on a 16-yard scoring pass from Ethan Scheef to Jack Van Kooy. Elmhorst's first touchdown of the day put the Trojans back out front early in the second quarter when he rumbled in from seven yards out on fourth and one.
Lotts' second scoring run came a few minutes later when he took a pitch to the right, but cut back to his left and worked through the defense for a 56-yard touchdown. Elmhorst added a score later on but the Thundercatz scored on the final play of the half when Malueg got behind the Trojans defense on a 54-yard touchdown pass to cut the gap to 28-18 at the break.
Malueg added another score on Marion/Tigerton's first offensive play of the third quarter with a 53-yard touchdown run to bring the Thundercatz within two. One drive later Marion/Tigerton was driving to take the lead, but the Trojan defense stuffed Malueg on a fourth and two in New Auburn territory. The defense added a second turnover on downs early in the fourth, keeping the Thundercatz out of the end zone on a fourth and goal from the seven.
“We just knew we needed to stop them if we wanted to win," Elmhorst said of the big stops. "So we just kept digging and getting stops and pushed through it.”
Johnson broke free for his long scoring run two plays later.
“Momentum was everything in this game," New Auburn senior Triton Robey said.
Friday was New Auburn's first home game of the season. The Trojans were previously set to host Greenwood on Aug. 27 but the game was canceled due to poor field position as a result of heavy rain.
New Auburn returns to action next Friday at unbeaten Gilman.