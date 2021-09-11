Watch Now: Prep Football: Lotts, Elmhorst and Johnson run wild as New Auburn earns first victory over Marion/Tigerton

Elmhorst scored on a 66-yard scoring run on a fourth and three in the second quarter also on a counter play.

“We started running a lot of counter plays about three years ago and we’re on top of it now," coach North said. "Our offensive coordinator did a great job of switching stuff up, setting it up and the players came through with it."

Lotts scored on the team's first drive of the game with a 10-yard run, capping a 65-yard drive to put the Trojans up 8-0. Marion/Tigerton (0-3) had an immediate response as Nick Malueg took the kickoff back 80 yards to cut the gap to 8-6. The Thundercatz took their lone lead of the game later in the first on a 16-yard scoring pass from Ethan Scheef to Jack Van Kooy. Elmhorst's first touchdown of the day put the Trojans back out front early in the second quarter when he rumbled in from seven yards out on fourth and one.

Lotts' second scoring run came a few minutes later when he took a pitch to the right, but cut back to his left and worked through the defense for a 56-yard touchdown. Elmhorst added a score later on but the Thundercatz scored on the final play of the half when Malueg got behind the Trojans defense on a 54-yard touchdown pass to cut the gap to 28-18 at the break.