Watch Now: Prep Football: McDonell overcomes 16-point deficit in final 10 minutes to top Northwood/Solon Springs

The McDonell football team has quickly built a reputation as comeback kids.

The Macks earned their third straight come-from-behind victory on Saturday afternoon, rallying from a 16-point deficit with 10 minutes left to earn a 36-30 win over Northwood/Solon Springs in an eight-man contest at Dorais Field.

Xayvion Matthews' one-yard touchdown plunge with one minute and 54 seconds left put the Macks in front for good before Ben Biskupski clinched the win by grabbing an interception on Northwood/Solon Springs' final drive of the game.

The Macks entered the fourth quarter in a two-score hole thanks to a combination of their own mistakes and opportunistic play from the Evergreens. McDonell (4-0) committed three turnovers and allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown just before the half, but was able to mount a charge late when needed the most.

Freshman quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the first half for the Macks but McDonell switched to a ground-based attack in the second half built primarily around Dale Tetrault and Matthews. Tetrault, primarily a wide receiver, lined up at quarterback on the first drive of the second half with a wildcat look as the Macks were able to move the ball before a fourth-and-long run from Smiskey fell just short for a turnover on downs.