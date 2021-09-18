Watch Now: Prep Football: McDonell overcomes 16-point deficit in final 10 minutes to top Northwood/Solon Springs

The McDonell football team has quickly built a reputation as comeback kids.
The Macks earned their third straight come-from-behind victory on Saturday afternoon, rallying from a 16-point deficit with 10 minutes left to earn a 36-30 win over Northwood/Solon Springs in an eight-man contest at Dorais Field.
Xayvion Matthews' one-yard touchdown plunge with one minute and 54 seconds left put the Macks in front for good before Ben Biskupski clinched the win by grabbing an interception on Northwood/Solon Springs' final drive of the game.
The Macks entered the fourth quarter in a two-score hole thanks to a combination of their own mistakes and opportunistic play from the Evergreens. McDonell (4-0) committed three turnovers and allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown just before the half, but was able to mount a charge late when needed the most.
Freshman quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the first half for the Macks but McDonell switched to a ground-based attack in the second half built primarily around Dale Tetrault and Matthews. Tetrault, primarily a wide receiver, lined up at quarterback on the first drive of the second half with a wildcat look as the Macks were able to move the ball before a fourth-and-long run from Smiskey fell just short for a turnover on downs.
"First half, they (Northwood/Solon Springs) came out with a good game plan," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "They were kind of doubling Dale pretty much the whole time and he's a playmaker. So we just look to get him the ball. We were just going to experiment with that the first drive of the second half and it worked well. We felt like we had the advantage up front, we thought like they were getting tired so we felt that we could just keep pounding it at them and Dale did an outstanding job, Xayvion as well. Landon (Moulton) did well in the first half especially running the football and our line just stuck with it, stuck with it and kept pounding and we got the job done."
Despite facing the deficit, the Macks stuck with the run game and started to grind out drives leading to points. Matthews capped the next drive with a three-yard score to bring McDonell to within eight at 30-22 with 9:50 to go. The Macks got the ball back after a three-and-out forced by the McDonell defense and leaned on the Evergreens in a scoring drive once again as Tetrault found pay dirt with from two yards with 4:42 left before Northwood/Solon Springs stopped the game-tying conversion attempt to maintain a 30-28 lead.
The Macks defense hit the field once again looking to make a stop and get the ball back for the offense and did so quickly as a collision between Northwood/Solon Springs quarterback Syver Gulbrandsen and a wide receiver in motion across the formation at the snap led to a fumble the Macks pounced on to take over at the Evergreens 48.
"It really builds confidence for the offense when the defense isn't giving up anything and it's rude to the defense to not put up points if they're playing that great," Tetrault said.
Tetrault and Matthews accounted for all 48 yards of the drive on the ground with Matthews lunging for the goal line from a yard out with less than two minutes left to give his team the lead before Tetrault added the conversion run for a 36-30 advantage.
McDonell committed three turnovers in the first half, including an interception by Jared Schultz returned 15 yards for a touchdown coming on the second drive of the game for the Macks to give the Evergreens a 7-6 lead. Tetrault hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Smiskey on McDonell's opening drive and Smiskey also connected with David Andersen for a 46-yard score with 20 seconds left in the first half to pull McDonell to within eight at 22-14. But Schultz took the ensuing kickoff back 82 yards to help the Evergreens take a 30-14 lead into halftime.
"We didn't play well in the first half," Cox said. "We knew that, we were just making a lot of self-imposed mistakes. We knew we were better than them for the most part so we just had to keep things simple and really (it was) gut check time there in the second half and we did it. We made plays. Defense...this game was all on the defense. They made play after play."
Overall the McDonell defense was stingy, limiting the Evergreens to 188 yards of total offense including just six on the ground. Northwood/Solon Springs had just one first down in the second half as the defense kept the Macks in striking distance until the ground game came to life.
McDonell ran for a season-high 357 yards as a team, led by 161 from Tetrault on 22 second-half carries. Landon Moulton added 125 rushing yards on 11 attempts and Matthews had 59 yards on 14 carries with his two scores.
"Those guys up front did amazing in that second half," Tetrault said.
Two weeks ago the Macks won on the final play in a 32-28 victory over Greenwood before having to dig out of an early 20-0 hole in a 44-20 win at Port Edwards on Sept. 10.
"We prefer to come out strong," Moulton said of his team's starts, "really, any team does. But it's been amazing that we've been able to come back and our comeback game is strong but we've got to come out strong every time and that's where we do the best, when we come out strong every time."
Saturday's game with the Evergreens was schedule at the start of the week after the previous matinee matchup with Bruce was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns in the Red Raider program.
McDonell is set to start Central Wisconsin West Conference play on Friday at home against Alma Center Lincoln.