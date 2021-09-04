Watch Now: Prep Football: Smiskey-to-Biskupski touchdown with no time left lifts McDonell past Greenwood

“It was a long drive, we just had to keep grinding to get down the field and it came down to the last second," Biskupski added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The offense had a chance to win the game because the McDonell defense forced a turnover to get the ball back, forcing and recovering a fumble just inside three minutes left.

Overall the Macks defense forced four fumbles and recovered three as the Indians ran for 272 yards.

“I’m really proud of the defense. It was sort of a bend but don’t break at times," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "They gave up some yards but they made plays when they needed to. We stress winning the turnover battle all the time. The team that wins the turnover battle is going to win the game almost all the time and we won the turnover battle there and we got one when we needed it. Guys were just very aggressive finding the ball on D and getting it for us.”