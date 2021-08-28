Watch Now: Prep Football: Thorp outlasts Lake Holcombe in rainy defensive struggle for first eight-man victory

THORP — One was enough for the Thorp football team.
Aiden Rosemeyer's 46-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Kroeplin on the first play of the second quarter was the lone score in a defensive battle Friday night as the Cardinals outlasted Lake Holcombe 6-0 in an eight-man opener for both teams.
The Cardinals and Chieftains battled each other as well as the elements as heavy rain poured down in the first and fourth quarters. Conditions were tough for offense, but Thorp and Lake Holcombe's defenders were also playing at a high level in limiting big plays each way — Rosemeyer's high arching toss to Kroeplin before the receiver won a foot race to the end zone being the most notable exception.
“We played hard, they played hard, it was just a hard-fought game," Thorp coach Keldric Stokes said. "Two teams that came out in their first eight-man games and they played very hard. (We’re) happy to come out with a win.”
Thorp (1-0) kept the the Chieftains (0-1) from getting anything going as ball security was an issue for Lake Holcombe. Two lost fumbles on the first two plays from scrimmage put the Cardinals in plus territory, but both times the Chieftain defense came up with stops to turn the Cardinals over on downs.
A 39-yard pass from Rosemeyer and Denzel Sutton late in the first half set the Cardinals up inside the Lake Holcombe 10-yard line, but the Chieftains defense stiffened and forced another turnover on downs to send the game into halftime with the Cardinals holding a 6-0 advantage.
“It’s a strength of our team," Stokes said of the passing game. "We missed some wide-open shots. Either the ball was short or we had some drops. So those are things that we can fix and those are fixable things. Halfway through the game I remember telling the guys on the headset all this stuff is fixable.”
Max Sauerwein opened the second half by returning the kickoff to the Thorp 49-yard line, but that drive stalled out and the Chieftains were unable to cross onto the Cardinal side of the field the rest of the way.
“Trent Denman and Ryan Raether, they flew around," Stokes said. "We put them in new spots. A senior and a junior we put them in new spots and they just made plays for us and to get a doughnut (zero points allowed) feels good. It feels good going into next week.”
The Chieftain defense set the offense up with one final shot late in the game, but Sauerwein's fourth down heave down the field in the rail was picked off by a leaping Rosemeyer and the Cardinals kneeled out the final minute-plus to clinch the victory, the first for the program in its first season of eight-man football.
“In eight-man it’s traditionally an offensive game and tonight was a defensive game with this downpour rain," Lake Holcombe coach Brandon Baldry said. "We battled through it on both sides of the ball. We were just missing that one big play.”
Thorp and Lake Holcombe are playing together with Athens, Almond-Bancroft, Cornell and Owen-Withee in the Rogue Independent Conference, a league made up of teams in their inaugural seasons of eight-man football.
The Chieftains lost a few contributors to injury early but Baldry was proud of the fight his team showed from start to finish. Lake Holcombe hosts Owen-Withee next Friday.
“I told the guys tonight you can’t hang your heads. Let this one burn and there’s a lot more to come," Baldry said.
Thorp was one of two Rogue Independent teams to win its opener — Athens shut out Owen-Withee 36-0 — and will look for two in a row next Friday at Almond-Bancroft.
“I’m just happy to get one for the town of Thorp, to get one for our team," Stokes said. "We’re trying to turn this thing around here and the kids have bought in and for them to go home with a win just feels good.”