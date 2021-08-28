Watch Now: Prep Football: Thorp outlasts Lake Holcombe in rainy defensive struggle for first eight-man victory

“It’s a strength of our team," Stokes said of the passing game. "We missed some wide-open shots. Either the ball was short or we had some drops. So those are things that we can fix and those are fixable things. Halfway through the game I remember telling the guys on the headset all this stuff is fixable.”

Max Sauerwein opened the second half by returning the kickoff to the Thorp 49-yard line, but that drive stalled out and the Chieftains were unable to cross onto the Cardinal side of the field the rest of the way.

“Trent Denman and Ryan Raether, they flew around," Stokes said. "We put them in new spots. A senior and a junior we put them in new spots and they just made plays for us and to get a doughnut (zero points allowed) feels good. It feels good going into next week.”

The Chieftain defense set the offense up with one final shot late in the game, but Sauerwein's fourth down heave down the field in the rail was picked off by a leaping Rosemeyer and the Cardinals kneeled out the final minute-plus to clinch the victory, the first for the program in its first season of eight-man football.