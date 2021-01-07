WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Bloomer closes out Hayward for second win in three days

BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team is learning as it grows.
Thursday evening the Blackhawks were faced with a test of how to close out a victory and the team passed with flying colors.
Bloomer won its second game in three days by closing out a 47-37 victory over Hayward, leading by as many as 13 points in the second half before the Hurricanes cut the gap to six with three minutes to go.
But the Blackhawks (2-3, 2-3) didn't blink and kept Hayward (3-5, 2-4) off the scoreboard the rest of the way to follow up Tuesday's first victory of the season in Cumberland.
Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said a late start to practice gave her team less time to work out the early-season bugs, but now her team is beginning to show what it can do.
"I think it took us a little while to find our footing and these girls haven't really played together as a team," Seibel said. "That's what I'm really proud of them for tonight is it was definitely a team win. He had a lot of contributors, which I was happy to see and it builds a little confidence."
Leah Score led the winning team with 13 points, followed closely by 12 points and 12 rebounds from Abby Iverson. Bloomer didn't play its first game until Dec. 21 and had a few uncharacteristically lopsided losses in early games. But a young team with many new faces on the floor this year has played sharper in recent games and made life tough for the Hurricanes on Thursday.
"I just liked how we kept talking on defense and kept talking on cutters and (were) always helping each other out, that way we could always count on our teammates," Score said.
Score hit all three of her 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes of the game, helping the Blackhawks jump out to a 16-7 lead. Madison Faschingbauer also had a three during that stretch as the Blackhawks started the game with success from the perimeter before shots opened up closer to the basket.
The offense was supported by stout defense in limiting Hayward to a 21 percent shooting effort from the field including 2-for-15 from 3-point range. The Blackhawks also controlled the boards with a 43-32 advantage as Bella Seibel and Score each pulled down six rebounds and Danielle Latz added five rebounds to go with her six points.
A bucket from Brooke Quast pulled Hayward to within six with three minutes left at 43-37. The Blackhawks wouldn't allow any more points and Seibel added the final four of her nine points in the game and also had a blocked shot on a 3-point attempt late on Hayward's final possession of the game.
"You can't recreate that in practice," coach Seibel said of how her team closed the win, "so it's really good practice for a lot of our girls. Our young girls especially and how important that basketball is at the end of the game. I was really proud that they stuck it out, were strong with the basketball and finished with some free throws so I was happy to see that."
Holly Miller led Hayward with 15 points.
"Our defense is something that definitely needed to improve after those first couple games and we've been honing in on that," coach Seibel said. "Still needs some work but that's what we've got to continue to do is get better each game and each week. We don't have a lot of time to roll so we've got to make some big strides in a short amount of time."
Bloomer is currently scheduled to play at least three games a week in each week for the rest of the regular season. After wrapping up the week by hosting Spooner on Friday, Bloomer will see state-ranked Saint Croix Falls twice next week with a road matchup Monday before hosting the Saints on Jan. 16. Add in a road game at Ladysmith next Thursday and it is a challenging upcoming slate of games for the Blackhawks.
"From the beginning of the season until now we've improved so much and we've still got some improving to do," Score said.