WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Bloomer closes out Hayward for second win in three days

"I just liked how we kept talking on defense and kept talking on cutters and (were) always helping each other out, that way we could always count on our teammates," Score said.

Score hit all three of her 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes of the game, helping the Blackhawks jump out to a 16-7 lead. Madison Faschingbauer also had a three during that stretch as the Blackhawks started the game with success from the perimeter before shots opened up closer to the basket.

The offense was supported by stout defense in limiting Hayward to a 21 percent shooting effort from the field including 2-for-15 from 3-point range. The Blackhawks also controlled the boards with a 43-32 advantage as Bella Seibel and Score each pulled down six rebounds and Danielle Latz added five rebounds to go with her six points.

A bucket from Brooke Quast pulled Hayward to within six with three minutes left at 43-37. The Blackhawks wouldn't allow any more points and Seibel added the final four of her nine points in the game and also had a blocked shot on a 3-point attempt late on Hayward's final possession of the game.