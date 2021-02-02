Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Bloomer erases 11-point deficit to top Cameron in overtime, extending win streak to eight games

“The momentum we built really helped us going into overtime,” senior Leah Score said. “We knew to keep the energy going because we had the momentum and we just finished it in overtime.”

That was more than enough combined with stifling Blackhawk defense that limited the Comets to three points in the final 11:54 of play.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We went to man (defense) and we went to man up to keep them out of the paint and we knew that No. 3 (Madison Wall) was a shooter so to close her out and keep it in front, no fouling because we knew they were it bonus,” Score said. “So we just worked together as a team and kept talking.”

Cameron took a 27-21 lead into halftime and after some early points by the ‘Hawks to start the second half started to gain ground and got their lead into double digits. Bloomer struggled navigating through Cameron’s full court pressure on defense but found ways to thwart it in the second half during the rally.

Iverson entered the game leading the team in scoring at 11 points per game as a steady presence in the post while the freshman Latz has come on as of late with Tuesday’s win being her sixth game in a row scoring at least eight points as she finished two points off of her season high.