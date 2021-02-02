Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Bloomer erases 11-point deficit to top Cameron in overtime, extending win streak to eight games

BLOOMER — What a difference 36 days can make.
The Bloomer girls basketball team overcame an 11-point deficit with eight minutes left in regulation to force overtime before besting Cameron 54-49 on Tuesday evening for the Blackhawks’ eighth consecutive victory.
Abby Iverson scored a game-high 18 points for Bloomer (10-6, 10-6) while pulling down 15 rebounds and freshman Danielle Latz had 16 points and six boards to spark the rally.
“This is our second overtime game but I think we’ve gotten better that if we get down, they don’t let that dictate how the rest of the game is going to go,” Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. “They keep competing, they keep trying to chip back into it.”
Iverson scored eight consecutive points for the ‘Hawks to start the comeback after Cameron took a 46-35 lead with 7:55 remaining. Iverson had the first six points of an 8-0 stretch to close the gap to 47-45 with 2:43 to go following a free throw from Bella Seibel.
The teams traded scoreless possessions for the next two-and-a-half minutes until Latz tied the game with her basket with 16 seconds remaining. The Bloomer defense forced a jump ball on the next Cameron possession and had a chance to win it in regulation but a shot attempt was short.
Latz opened the scoring in overtime with a bucket and later added another to push her team’s lead to 53-49 with 49 seconds remaining.
“The momentum we built really helped us going into overtime,” senior Leah Score said. “We knew to keep the energy going because we had the momentum and we just finished it in overtime.”
That was more than enough combined with stifling Blackhawk defense that limited the Comets to three points in the final 11:54 of play.
“We went to man (defense) and we went to man up to keep them out of the paint and we knew that No. 3 (Madison Wall) was a shooter so to close her out and keep it in front, no fouling because we knew they were it bonus,” Score said. “So we just worked together as a team and kept talking.”
Cameron took a 27-21 lead into halftime and after some early points by the ‘Hawks to start the second half started to gain ground and got their lead into double digits. Bloomer struggled navigating through Cameron’s full court pressure on defense but found ways to thwart it in the second half during the rally.
Iverson entered the game leading the team in scoring at 11 points per game as a steady presence in the post while the freshman Latz has come on as of late with Tuesday’s win being her sixth game in a row scoring at least eight points as she finished two points off of her season high.
“Those two haven’t played together before, and this is their first year together,” coach Seibel said of the duo. “They’re starting to find each other and they’ve worked really, really well together and I think they’re just continuing to flow and I think that’s going to be a hard mismatch if we have both of them going on the same night.”
A young Bloomer team that entered the season with many new faces took its lumps early, including in a 60-36 defeat at Cameron on Dec. 28 in the team’s second game of the season as a part of an 0-3 start. But Bloomer is 10-3 since the start of the new year, a stretch that includes a three-game losing streak in the middle of January but since a 71-20 loss to state-ranked Saint Croix Falls on Jan. 16 the Blackhawks have won eight straight to clinch the program’s 10th winning season out of the past 11 years.
Score added seven points including two of Bloomer’s three 3-points as the ‘Hawks struggled from distance with a 3-for-21 effort but dominated on the glass with a 51-33 advantage. Bella Seibel scored six points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the win.
“We’re really starting to mesh and figure each other out a little bit,” coach Seibel said. “I think they’re doing a fantastic job of kind of grinding through each week, three games a week they get tired but they mentally stick with me which is fantastic.”
Maddie Wall led Cameron (5-10, 4-7) with 17 points.
Bloomer closes the regular season on Friday with a trip north to face Northwestern with the Division 3 playoff starting next week. The Blackhawks are a No. 3 seed and start play in the regional semifinals on Friday, Feb. 12 at No. 2 seed and West Lakeland Champion Unity.
“We’ve always talked about how we needed to keep improving throughout the season and I think we’ve made those steps up to improve to the team we are today,” Score said.