Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Cadott holds off Fall Creek for second win over Crickets since 2004

CADOTT — Victories for the Cadott girls basketball team over Fall Creek have been rare in the 21st century.

The Hornets used tough defense and a big night from Lauryn Goettl to earn a 40-37 Western Cloverbelt win versus the Crickets on Tuesday evening.

Goettl scored a game-high 23 points and the Hornets defense held on in the final seconds. Fall Creek had shots at tying the game that didn't fall to seal the win for Cadott (7-1, 3-1).

The victory was just the third for the Hornets against the Crickets since the start of the 2000 season. Cadott had been 2-44 in its previous 46 meetings with Fall Creek over that time frame and Tuesday's win was the first home victory against the Crickets since a 51-42 win on Dec. 16, 2003.

“There’s nothing better than going into Christmas break on a high," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "I don’t care who you’re playing. So we did that and it was a big conference win for us so the high is even higher.”

Cadott raced out to a 20-10 halftime lead before the Crickets (4-5, 1-3) came to life in the second half, taking the lead with 8:55 to go on a 3-pointer by Anika Steinke. The Hornets battled back with a 7-0 run with five of the points by Goettl in the later part of the second half to take the lead back for good but never were able to pull away. Emma Kowalczyk's second free throw of a double bonus with 30.3 seconds left pushed the Cadott lead to 40-37 and the Crickets had a few shots at a tie and got the chance to regroup with eight seconds left after a ball went out of bounds off the Hornets. Fall Creek's second try yielded another 3-point attempt that didn't fall to seal the win.

“I think our nerves got to us a little bit because we’ve been in a few close games, otherwise we’ve won easy," Hazuga said. "I like that we played through our nerves and still hung onto the game. So that actually turns into a good thing.”

Kowalczyk added seven points in the win as the Hornets made just one 3-pointer after coming into Tuesday's game averaging more than six per game. Cadott was also 7-for-17 from the free throw line, but made just enough down the stretch to keep pressure on.

“I know they ain’t all going in," Hazuga said of his team's free throw shooting. "I just want one.”

Cadott came into Tuesday's game averaging more than 65 points per game but on a night when defense was the name of the game, the Hornets found a way to win when they weren't at their best.

“We run our offense really fast and we take a lot of threes, we take a lot of shots and if they fall, they fall," Goettl said. "If they don’t we still get a ton off and the more shots we take the more points we end up scoring.”

Jenna Anders led Fall Creek (4-5, 1-3) with 12 points, 10 coming in the second half as the Crickets made their run.

Tuesday's win matches last year's total when the Hornets were 7-10 overall and 3-8 in conference play. After finishing tied for sixth in the Western Cloverbelt standings a season ago, the Hornets will enter 2022 tied with McDonell for second place in the league standings one game behind unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild. A 49-44 loss to Eau Claire Regis on Dec. 3 is Cadott's lone blemish thus far and the win is the fourth in a row for the Hornets.

Cadott is off until nonconference home games with Independence (Jan. 3) and Gilmanton (Jan. 4). The Hornets jump back into Western Cloverbelt play at Bloomer on Jan. 6, the first of six straight road games for Cadott.

“The one thing we’ve worked over the past few years at is not feeling like the underdog anymore," Hazuga said of his team. "We don’t feel that we’re always better than the opponent but we feel we’re as good as everybody so we almost expect every game to be close, tight and then see what we can do. The confidence should only go up from here.”

