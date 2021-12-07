Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Cadott overcomes 10-point halftime deficit to edge Stanley-Boyd

CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team dug out of a 10-point halftime hole on Tuesday to edge Stanley-Boyd 59-53 in a Western Cloverbelt Conference battle.

Lauryn Goettl scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as the Hornets (4-1, 1-1) trailed 29-19 at halftime but came to life in the final 18 minutes.

“They outplayed us in the first half especially in the department of making shots. We couldn’t make a layup in the first half," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "It’s one thing to miss a lot of threes or whatever but we missed a lot of shots that are high percentage so we know usually they go. So second half we just made the shots we missed (in the first half) and played a little bit better defense.”

Kayte Licht's bucket with 16 minutes and 57 seconds to go pushed the Oriole lead to 31-19 but the Hornets responded with a 13-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Goettl scored the first eight points of the run including two 3-pointers before Elly Eiler brought her team within two at 31-29 with a basket while being fouled and Laken Ryan pushed Cadott in front for the first time in the game with a 3-pointer with less than 15 minutes to go.

The teams traded runs as Stanley-Boyd scored the next eight points to take a 39-32 lead, but six straight points by Goettl and a bucket from Emma Kowalczyk put Cadott ahead 40-39 with 8:53 left. The teams traded baskets and the lead before Cadott was able to seal away the win at the free throw line, making 8-of-10 attempts in the final three minutes.

Ryan scored 15 points including a trio of threes and Eiler added 11 of her 14 points after the break as Cadott outscored Stanley-Boyd by a 40-24 margin.

Lily Hoel scored 12 of her 18 points for Stanley-Boyd (0-7, 0-2) in the first half in helping the Orioles take a double-digit lead into the break. Tuesday's wasn't necessarily a tale of two different halves, but rather two tales of familiar situations for both Cadott and Stanley-Boyd. Cadott trailed Eau Claire Regis 26-14 at halftime in last Friday's Western Cloverbelt opener before fighting back in a 49-44 defeat. The Orioles led unbeaten McDonell 31-22 at halftime on the same night before the Macks rallied for a 58-52 win.

Leslie Derks and Jessica Hazuga each scored seven points for Stanley-Boyd, who have battled injury, illness and other factors in a frustrating start to the season. Tuesday's game marked the third time in four games the Orioles led at halftime but were unable to win.

“Things haven’t been going well for us with injuries and participation but we’ve got to figure out a way and hopefully the girls can come to practice and we can brainstorm some things and come together and figure out a way," Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker said. "We’ve got quite a few games left.”

Hoel entered Tuesday's game averaging more than 16 points per game and has scored at least 14 points in six of the first seven games of the season.

“She’s been dealing with some injuries as well," Becker said of the 5-foot-10 senior Hoel. "You name it, I’ve dealt with it already this year. That’s how it goes. This is just a little practice for what real life is like for how it goes for the girls so they’ve got to figure out a way to grit it out and become stronger and tougher and get a stronger mentality.”

The trio of Goettl, Eiler and Ryan have led the Hornets on the scoreboard often early on in the season. The three juniors logged plenty of playing time a season ago and came into Tuesday combing to average more than 41 points per game.

“We play a ‘we score’ mentality and those three obviously are our most aggressive attack players so any given time it’s going to be like that or one of them is going to have more or less, it doesn’t really matter," coach Hazuga said of the trio. "But we play a certain way so they know what’s coming and they know what to do.”

Both teams return to Western Cloverbelt action on Friday as Stanley-Boyd plays at Thorp and Cadott is at defending league champion Osseo-Fairchild. Early on in the conference season McDonell and the Thunder are tied atop the league standings with 2-0 records while Cadott, Fall Creek, Eau Claire Regis and Bloomer are close behind.

“I think this is going to be a kind of a show of what’s to come," coach Hazuga said of the win. "I think a lot of games are going to be close in the conference the whole year. If you look at their game they’ve had a conference game or two and they’ve been close. I think there’s a lot of parody and it’s going to be hard fought.”

