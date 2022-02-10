Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Chi-Hi closes out New Richmond for first win of season

Never underestimate the power of Senior Night.

As the Chi-Hi girls basketball team was honoring the program's six senior players, the Cardinals put together their best performance of the season to beat New Richmond 57-42 on Thursday evening for the team's first win of the season.

Brooklyn Sandvig scored a season-high 22 points and Ava Reuter added 18 points for the Cardinals (1-21, 1-11), who snapped a 39-game regular season losing streak dating back to late in the 2019-20 season.

“On our senior night to have a win like that was phenomenal," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said of the win. "The kids played hard, they never quit.”

The team honored seniors Hanna Salter, Emily Hakes, Clare Matott, Abbigail Nelson, Shannon Lindner and Jordyn Forster before the contest and the team responded with a spirited effort after falling to New Richmond 55-27 in the first meeting on Dec. 14.

“We played New Richmond at the beginning of the season and it wasn’t a very good game and tonight we came out and we played for the seniors and we knew we were going to put the game together and finish it out," Salter said.

Chi-Hi's defense was the story as the Cardinals forced several turnovers with its 1-3-1 three quarter court pressure with Sandvig — the reigning Division 1 400-meter dash state champion — at the front. Sandvig scored 13 of her points in the first with many coming on transition baskets off forced turnovers as the Cardinals limited the Tigers to just one made just from the field in the first half and that came 13 seconds into the game.

“Every one of our players that was out there did something that was critical in that defense," Bestul said.

New Richmond (8-14, 4-8) started to break the pressure in the second half and mounted a charge, taking a 30-28 lead with eight minutes and 35 seconds to go on a basket from Makayla Langeness. But the Cardinals had an immediate response as Reuter drilled one of her four 3-pointers on the next possession before Nelson and Sandvig added baskets. The Tigers closed the gap back to three with a bucket from Anna Fitzgerald but Salter came through with a triple to extend the lead to two possessions and New Richmond wouldn't get closer than six points the rest of the way.

"We sometimes struggle with keeping a positive attitude or all together working as a team and today, especially with senior night, I think we all united and we wanted to take a win," Matott said.

The last two seasons have been tough for the Cardinal program. The team had a nearly all new lineup last season and went winless through a COVID-19 shortened regular season before earning a 45-43 win at River Falls in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs. This year the Cardinals brought back many experienced players but until Thursday had been unable to close out any victories.

“They came back and we weathered it," Bestul said of her team's resolve. "That’s the first time this year that we’ve done that where a team has made a run and we’ve been able to handle it and get it back together.”

Chi-Hi tied a season high with six made 3-pointers and shot 15-for-26 from the free throw line including an 8-for-10 effort in the final three minutes to ice away the win.

Gaby Aune scored 21 points for the Tigers as she battled foul trouble. Aune scored 18 of her points after halftime as New Richmond rallied before fouling out.

The last victory in the regular season for the Cardinals was a 68-66 win over River Falls in the regular season finale on Feb. 21, 2020.

Chi-Hi closes the regular season at Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday before hosting River Falls on Friday, Feb. 18. The Old Abes earned a 66-41 win at Chi-Hi on Jan. 7 and the Wildcats edged the Cardinals 40-37 in their first meeting on Jan. 14.

“Both winnable games for us," Bestul said of the close to the regular season. "Both good teams but both winnable games for us. If we play like we did at our good times in the game tonight we can win those games.”

