Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Cornell edges New Auburn for first East Lakeland win. snaps 11-game skid

CORNELL — The Cornell girls basketball team earned its first East Lakeland win of the season Friday with a 44-41 victory over New Auburn, snapping an 11-game losing streak in the process.

Kelsea Popp scored 17 points to lead the Chiefs (2-15, 1-8), who won for the first time since a 58-47 win at Webster on Dec. 7.

“It felt great. We’ve been working so hard all season," Cornell coach Courtney Yanko said of the win. "At the beginning of the season we talked we have to tackle our defense. We’re a really young team and that’s something we strive for. We can get some stops on defense and then the past couple weeks we’ve been talking offense (and) what can we do to get our shots to start falling a little bit more. We’ve got to move the ball more on offense, things like that and tonight it was a culminating event. It all came together for us and it felt really good.”

Cornell led the entire second half, but had to hold on as New Auburn (6-9, 3-7) closed the gap to one in the final minute when Morgan Berg scored the final two of her game-high 19 points with 10 seconds left. Popp made a free throw with 8.9 seconds left to put the Chiefs up 42-40 before Evelyn Cody made one of two from the free throw line with 1.8 seconds left. Popp closed out the win with two more free throws with three tenths of a second left.

The 6-foot sophomore Berg was the vocal point of the Chiefs defense as the team played a zone and collapsed each time the received the ball. Berg scored 15 of her points in the second half but Cornell made life tough for her otherwise.

“We got some good looks inside," New Auburn assistant coach Karson Rihn said. "That’s naturally where we want to get the basketball on the inside in the post and we finish close to the bucket but they defended it well. They walled up nicely on us and we struggled to finish through contact.”

Autumn Palmer scored eight points and Cody added seven as the Trojans started to make more shots from the outside later in the second half to help the team get closer.

“They really sucked in defensively to make our post touches difficult and when that happened our guards were able to step into shots and get some rhythm," Rihn said of his shooters.

Braelee Schroeder scored seven points and Alyssa Bowe added six as a Chiefs team made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores were able to close out a win and improve on the first meeting between the two teams, a 51-36 New Auburn win on Dec. 14.

Cornell made five 3-pointers in the victory, more than double its season average.

“I have a couple girls that have really been working on their shooting lately and it’s something we’ve been figuring out along the way here that we do have those girls we can rely on to hit 3-pointers," Yanko said. "So the last couple games here they’ve been really helpful for us.”

Both teams return to league play on Tuesday at New Auburn hosts Lake Holcombe and Cornell plays at Clayton.

“Hopefully a momentum builder,” Yanko said of the win, “we really needed it. Hopefully the girls see what they can do.”

