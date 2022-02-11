Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Deetz eclipses 1,000-point mark for career as McDonell tops Cadott in Western Cloverbelt finale

CADOTT — Lauryn Deetz scored a game-high 26 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the McDonell girls basketball team topped Cadott 54-36 on Friday evening.

Deetz reach the mark early in the second half as the Macks (18-3, 12-2) won for the 13th time in 14 games.

“Our defense was good," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "In the second half we looked tired and were fouling a lot but I just loved how we were very patient with their zone (defense). It’s really good.”

Emily Cooper added 10 points for McDonell, who finishes second in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings after Osseo-Fairchild beat Bloomer 58-47 to secure the outright league championship by one game over the Macks.

Deetz entered Friday's game knowing she'd need a big night to get to 1,000 points. The senior scored 14 points in the first half as the Macks jumped out to a 35-17 lead. McDonell and Deetz kept adding on in the second half with the biggest leads of the night coming from her baskets. Deetz reached the milestone early in the second half, taking a pass from Sydney Flanagan on the elbow at the top of paint and drilling a jumper that put the team in front 44-21 and set off a celebration frenzy from her teammates on the court and bench. The game was halted so Deetz's accomplishment could be acknowledged and she was met with hugs from teammates as well as signs and balloons recognizing the accomplishment.

Deetz wasn't concerned about playing too hard in an effort to set the record, instead knowing if she worked within the confines of the team's offense that she'd get opportunities.

“It was more the fact I knew I was capable of getting that (amount of) points without hurting my team. I wasn’t going to shoot, shoot, shoot," Deetz said. "It was going to be within the offense, I wasn’t going to pull dumb shots to see if they were going to go in.”

Aubrey Dorn added seven points off the bench for the Macks.

Elly Eiler led Cadott (17-6, 8-6) with 17 points with Laken Ryan adding six points on a pair of made 3-pointers.

“It wasn’t a good offensive night for us," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "I actually thought we did a really good job of taking the kind of shots we expect to take. We ran our stuff pretty good. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in. I thought our shooting – we could’ve been up early, I get all that – but I was actually very happy.”

Hazuga said the biggest difference came with McDonell's ability to score on his team's tough 1-3-1 zone defense. Cadott came into Friday's game averaging 41.2 points allowed per game and the Macks nearly matched that in one half of basketball.

Cadott's loss combined with Fall Creek's 48-28 win over Stanley-Boyd puts the Hornets fourth in the final Western Cloverbelt standings. The season has been an eye-opening one for the Hornets program. Cadott's 17 victories so far matches the most for the program in a single season since the Hornets went 18-5 in 1996-97. The Hornets will host the Eastern Cloverbelt's yet-to-be-determined fourth place team next Thursday in the Cloverbelt Crossover before opening the Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Cadott is a part of a loaded Division 4 sectional that includes state-ranked Osseo-Fairchild, Colfax and Neillsville but the Hornets have beaten the Thunder this season and Hazuga said the team is excited for the challenge.

“We just want to be feeling good in terms of everybody’s feeling healthy and strong. We’re really looking forward to it because we’re not going to play somebody that we’re going to fear," Hazuga said of the upcoming playoffs. "We have the belief we can win. These guys (McDonell) are one of the best teams we’ll play all year. We feel that we’re better now that this game is over. We’re just going to improve and there’s no better way to improve than by a game and a tough game. So feel we’re ready to give it a shot.”

McDonell will face the Eastern Cloverbelt's second-place team in the Cloverbelt Crossover on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Osseo. Before then the Macks play a nonconference game at Eleva-Strum and this weekend will learn where they stack up for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs. McDonell was ranked sixth in the state in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll and is expected to be a top seed in its sectional. Now with the postseason around the corner, the team is excited to try to follow up last season's state tournament appearance with a similar effort.

“It’s very exciting," Deetz said. "We didn’t go out in the conference the best way we wanted to but we still accomplished a lot throughout the year learning more about our team (and) more about what our good assets are. Going forward we have a bunch to work on, but we have also achieved so many things.”

