Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Defense drives unbeaten McDonell past Fall Creek in key Western Cloverbelt clash

Everything starts with defense for the McDonell girls basketball team.

Saturday evening's matchup with Fall Creek is a textbook example of that.

McDonell trailed at halftime but a stiffing defense came to life in the second half to limit the Crickets to four made shots from the field as the unbeaten Macks stayed that way in a 62-44 Western Cloverbelt Conference win at McDonell.

The Macks (5-0, 3-0) opened the second half on a 14-2 run to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish to remain as one of the two unbeatens in league play with a showdown against fellow unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild looming on Thursday.

“What we said we have to do better from the first half is eliminating their paint touches and getting wide active on every loose ball," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of the approach in the second half. "They were getting the fouls, they were getting into the paint. We were still fouling in the second half but it was a lot better. Our defensive intensity tiring them out, we’re very deep in that.”

Fall Creek (3-4, 1-2) played at its methodical pace in the first half against McDonell's full court pressure defense and was able to work for open shots and free throws. The Crickets led by as many as seven before the Macks whittled away at the lead, pulling within one on a few occasions before ultimately trailing 32-30 entering the break.

Lauryn Deetz led all scorers with 21 points and was one of five players with at least seven points. The senior Deetz 12 of her points in the second half as the Macks outscored the Crickets by a 32-12 margin.

“It starts with the defense," Cooper said. "It starts with the intensity and pressure we put on and if we put that pressure on it’s our game. We’re playing our game.”

Marley Hughes and Destiny Baughman joined Deetz in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Emily Cooper added eight points and Aubrey Dorn scored seven points off the bench.

The Macks aren't afraid to go deep into their bench for minutes and use the depth it has developed to lean on opponents with a quick tempo.

“We feed off of our energy and when they match our energy and intensity we’ve just got to keep into them and keep into their legs and keep into their bench because that’s who we are," Cooper said.

Tori Marten led Fall Creek with 14 points as the Macks snapped a five-game losing streak to the Crickets dating back to the middle of the 2017-18 season when this year's senior class was still in middle school. Fall Creek has finished no worse than in a tie for second in the Western Clovebelt standings in the past three seasons, so Saturday's win is a big one for a McDonell program seeking its first conference title of any kind since the late 1980s.

Expectations are high for the Macks this season coming off the program's first-ever Division 5 state tournament appearance last season when McDonell fell to eventual state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the state semifinals. The Macks return nearly the entire team this season and were ranked first in Division 5 in the first two WisSports.net state coaches polls of the year.

McDonell returns to action on Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild in a clash of league heavyweights. The Thunder are 5-0 with nonconference wins over Rice Lake, La Crosse Central and Durand to go with Western Cloverbelt victories against Eau Claire Regis and the Crickets. Osseo-Fairchild has won the last two Western Cloverbelt championships and is ranked eighth in the latest WisSports.net Division 4 state coaches poll.

Thursday's showdown won't decide anything in the league title race, but it will give the winner an early leg up on the pack. The Thunder are strong near the post and led by 2020-21 All-Western Cloverbelt first teamer Brooke McCune (averaging 15 points per game according to WisSports.net), guard Lacey Frase (9.8 PPG) and guard Eleice Dahl (9.2 PPG and a second team All-WCC selection last season).

“They’re a very physical team and if we can match their physicality or even more and be more aggressive – and working on our offense because we don’t have a lot of post touches because they are so post strong – so a lot of out on the arch work (is important),” Deetz said of the looming matchup with Osseo-Fairchild.

