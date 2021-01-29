Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Defense, key shots late lift McDonell past Stanley-Boyd

McDonell made 7 of its final 10 free throw attempts in the last 1:53 to preserve the win as 3-pointers from Leslie Derks and Becker in the final minutes kept the heat on.

"I thought we actually did pretty well defensively in the first half taking away their dribble-drive kick," Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker said. "I thought we did a pretty good job getting to the free throw line in the first half. But rusty around the rim and finishing around the hoop and (getting some) some offensive rebounds."

Thursday's game started slowly offensively with Stanley-Boyd taking a 19-15 lead into the locker room at halftime. McDonell was held to just one field goal in the final 12 minutes of the first half and the Orioles closed with the final six points of the opening frame.

But six straight points coming out of the break put the Macks back in front and the teams traded the lead until Emily Cooper's 3-pointer at the 8:49 mark remaining put McDonell ahead for good.

Geissler scored her eight second-half points in the last 7:09 of the game.

"That's what it's about, it's a team effort but by having Anna Geissler as a senior leader everybody picks up and elevates off of her passion and enthusiasm," Cooper said.