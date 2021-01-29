Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Defense, key shots late lift McDonell past Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — McDonell girls basketball coach Don Cooper believes the amount of success his team has over the course of the rest of the season will be directly derived by how well his team plays defense.
Steady defense set the tone for the Macks on Thursday in a 47-43 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Stanley-Boyd.
Anna Geissler scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the second half for the Macks (7-3, 5-2) while Lily Hoel had a game-best 13 points for the Orioles (5-8, 2-6). Both teams were playing in their first games in more than two weeks as COVID-19 related contact tracing and quarantining had the teams off the court since the middle of the month.
"Watching the film, our defense needed to be better," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of his defense that entered Thursday allowing just shy of 45 points per game. "If we're making a playoff run, it's got to be better. We played a great game against Osseo (on Jan. 11) but our defense was horrible and we put in a conscientious effort and tonight I thought we played a great game and now our offense was horrible.
"But our defense was really good."
The Macks led by as many as seven points following Geissler's 3-pointer with 5:13 left made it 36-29. Stanley-Boyd scored the next six points and Teagen Becker's first basket of the game with 3:23 remaining cut the deficit to a single point. Destiny Baughman had a nearly immediate response with a basket on the other end and another bucket less than a minute later.
McDonell made 7 of its final 10 free throw attempts in the last 1:53 to preserve the win as 3-pointers from Leslie Derks and Becker in the final minutes kept the heat on.
"I thought we actually did pretty well defensively in the first half taking away their dribble-drive kick," Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker said. "I thought we did a pretty good job getting to the free throw line in the first half. But rusty around the rim and finishing around the hoop and (getting some) some offensive rebounds."
Thursday's game started slowly offensively with Stanley-Boyd taking a 19-15 lead into the locker room at halftime. McDonell was held to just one field goal in the final 12 minutes of the first half and the Orioles closed with the final six points of the opening frame.
But six straight points coming out of the break put the Macks back in front and the teams traded the lead until Emily Cooper's 3-pointer at the 8:49 mark remaining put McDonell ahead for good.
Geissler scored her eight second-half points in the last 7:09 of the game.
"That's what it's about, it's a team effort but by having Anna Geissler as a senior leader everybody picks up and elevates off of her passion and enthusiasm," Cooper said.
Cooper and Baughman each scored eight points for McDonell, who was playing for the first time since a 54-47 loss at unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild on Jan. 11. The Macks have three games next week, starting at home Monday against Thorp before hosting Altoona on Tuesday and closing the week at Thorp on Feb. 5.
Thursday's game was the latest of many close contests this season for the Orioles, marking the fifth time in 13 games the final margin of victory was by five points or fewer, a stat that includes a 54-50 win by McDonell in the first meeting on Dec. 17. Stanley-Boyd plays at Eau Claire Regis on Monday and Fall Creek on Tuesday before closing the week by hosting Altoona on Feb. 5.
"That's what we talked about in the locker room," coach Becker said of the close games. "If we could just do one more box out better or pick up one more loose ball or deflection where you were right there, just go dive on it. One little effort play can just make the difference in the outcome of the game. So hopefully we can change that up and do one thing better from every girl in the next game."