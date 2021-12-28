Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Defense leads Stanley-Boyd past Loyal

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team was in a familiar position.

But the Orioles made sure to not see a familiar result.

Lily Hoel scored 12 points with Leslie Derks adding 10 points as Stanley-Boyd earned a 41-29 nonconference win over Loyal on Tuesday evening.

Emme Felmlee added nine points off the bench as the Orioles (2-7) won their second game in a row. Defensively the Orioles limited the Greyhounds (2-7) to 12 made shots from the field.

“I liked our defense," said Stanley-Boyd assistant coach Kayla Frank, who was subbing for head coach Alison Becker. "We were really tough on defense (with our) nose to the grindstone and my favorite part was we all moved together. There was lot of help – even when it was really chaotic – they knew where to be for each other.”

Stanley-Boyd allowed just nine points in the final 14-plus minutes of the first half to take a 23-14 lead into the locker room. Leading entering the second half was not a new place for Stanley-Boyd. The Orioles carried many leads into the second half during its seven-game losing streak to start the season including in Western Cloverbelt matchups against McDonell and Cadott before those teams rallied to victories. Frank, a Chi-Hi graduate who played for Becker with the Cardinals, said the team upped its energy to help keep the lead and never allowed Loyal to get back within striking distance.

“In the locker room at halftime we talked about that how we’ve been in this position before three, four times time and time and again and we just had a lack of energy coming out (for the second half) is what we decided as a team," Frank said. "So it was really important for us to score the first two points of the half and then we did that and then we had momentum and confidence to finish the game.”

Tina Benson opened the second half with a bucket as the Orioles scored eight of the first 10 points to maintain control of the contest. The Greyhounds held Hoel under her season scoring average but offensive contributions elsewhere helped pick up the slack as the Orioles earned their second win of the season after scoring a 46-39 win at Plum City/Elmwood on Dec. 21.

“Our two seniors Lily and Leslie we still lean on them a ton for defense and offense and just overall leadership of the game. Kayte (Licht) did great things, Emme (Felmlee) did great things, Mall(ory Eslinger) and Tina (Benson) hit shots when we needed them," Frank said. "They really worked together as a team.”

Abrial Kubista led Loyal with eight points.

Stanley-Boyd's four losses prior to their first two wins of the season each came by 12 points or fewer and as the team hits the midpoint of the season, confidence is growing.

“They feel more excited and confident since we’re winning and it helps everything," Hoel said.

Stanley-Boyd will get another nonconference contest on Thursday at Flambeau before returning to Western Cloverbelt competition on Jan. 6 at unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild.

