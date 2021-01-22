Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Defense sharp for Cadott in first game in two weeks as Hornets top Altoona

ALTOONA — The Cadott girls basketball team showed few signs of rust from a two-week layoff from game action on Friday in earning a 44-39 victory at Altoona.
The Hornets (6-4, 3-4) were playing in their first game since a 48-28 loss at McDonell on Jan. 8 and took control of the game in the second half, opening with a 13-3 run to break open what had been a 24-24 game at the break.
Jada Kowalczyk finished with 16 points to lead the Hornets, followed by Lauryn Goettl with 13 points and Elly Eiler scoring seven.
Cadott briefly trailed in Friday's matchup with the Rails (4-9, 1-6) and held Altoona to just seven points of offense through the first 17 minutes of the second half.
"I thought we played pretty good defense in the first half and then in the second half you don't know what adjustments they're going to make, but we went with we still have to do our gameplan and the girls just came out with extra effort because it's all about our defense," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "The games we've won this year, it's all about our defense."
Alyssa Wirth led all scorers with 18 points for Altoona, 11 coming in the first half as she found success near the basket before the Hornets were able to better defend the short shots in the second half.
Kowalczyk, Eiler, Hailey Wellner and Goettl teamed up for the scoring on the run to start the second half, pushing the Cadott advantage to 37-27 following Wellner's bucket with 11:12 to go. Altoona was limited to just one basket — Wirth's bucket with 5:45 to go — for a stretch of more than nine minutes until the Rails closed the game with a flurry, scoring eight points in the final 42 seconds.
"We didn't let them shoot threes at all," Kowalczyk said of the team's defense "That was our main goal. Stay up on the line, no threes. If they got it in the post, we'll just guard it."
Cadott opened the season with a 63-37 loss at Stanley-Boyd on Dec. 8 before rattling off five consecutive wins until a 48-46 defeat at still unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild on Dec. 29. January losses to Eau Claire Regis and McDonell came before the team's impromptu time away from games as scheduled opponents had to pause their seasons. Hazuga was curious to see how his team would come out after two weeks of strictly practice and liked what he saw.
"I was worried about a letdown with us because we haven't had a game in 14 days, so I was just really happy that the girls were anxious to plays and execute that extra rotation, that extra movement that we practiced they just did it so good," Hazuga said.
Kowalczyk picked up two early offensive fouls battling for position in the post and exited the game for a few minutes, but when she returned played the rest of the way without picking up another foul.
"There's no way I was going to leave her out the whole entire rest of the half," Hazuga said of Kowalczyk, who entered Friday's game averaging more than 18 points per contest. "We were going to ride that until she got her third (foul). But she didn't, so it was all good."
The Hornets will be busy in the final two weeks of the regular season with eight games before the start of the playoffs on Feb. 9. Cadott welcomes the top-three teams in the Western Cloverbelt to start the stretch with McDonell (Monday), Fall Creek (Jan. 28) and Osseo-Fairchild (Jan. 29) before a nonconference game at Augusta (Jan. 30).
"We're excited," Kowalczyk said of the busy upcoming schedule. "Can't wait."
A nonconference game at Independence on Feb. 1 starts the final week of the regular season before hosting Thorp (Feb. 2) and Eau Claire Regis (Feb. 5) and capping the regular season at Fall Creek (Feb. 6).
"They displayed a positive attitude in practicing, it's easy to have a letdown, we're just hoping to have as many games as possible," Hazuga said. "Obviously it's a crazy year but every game you get in you get in and they're doing a great job of staying prepared."