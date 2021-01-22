Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Defense sharp for Cadott in first game in two weeks as Hornets top Altoona

ALTOONA — The Cadott girls basketball team showed few signs of rust from a two-week layoff from game action on Friday in earning a 44-39 victory at Altoona.

The Hornets (6-4, 3-4) were playing in their first game since a 48-28 loss at McDonell on Jan. 8 and took control of the game in the second half, opening with a 13-3 run to break open what had been a 24-24 game at the break.

Jada Kowalczyk finished with 16 points to lead the Hornets, followed by Lauryn Goettl with 13 points and Elly Eiler scoring seven.

Cadott briefly trailed in Friday's matchup with the Rails (4-9, 1-6) and held Altoona to just seven points of offense through the first 17 minutes of the second half.

"I thought we played pretty good defense in the first half and then in the second half you don't know what adjustments they're going to make, but we went with we still have to do our gameplan and the girls just came out with extra effort because it's all about our defense," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "The games we've won this year, it's all about our defense."

Alyssa Wirth led all scorers with 18 points for Altoona, 11 coming in the first half as she found success near the basket before the Hornets were able to better defend the short shots in the second half.