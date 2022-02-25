Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Regionals: 23-0 run helps McDonell power past Eau Claire Immanuel to Saturday's finals

The McDonell girls basketball team encountered a minor bump early in a 59-29 Division 5 regional semifinal victory over Eau Claire Immanuel on Friday evening at McDonell.

The Macks (22-3) advance to Saturday's regional finals to host Clear Lake.

Lauryn Deetz led the charge on offense for McDonell with 27 points while Marley Hughes added 16 as the Macks got off to a slow start but turned the heat up quickly to pull away from the Lancers.

“Jim (Sydow) does a great job coaching them. He does an awesome job, they’re well prepared," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of the Lancers. "I thought they handled our pressure early on pretty good but we just turned it up another notch and that’s a great testament to our senior leadership.

"When Emma Stelter took the floor, she was just kind of possessed with getting every loose ball, every rebound and it kind of gave us that energy (and) that lift.”

The Lancers (9-12) started quick to take an 8-3 lead in the first three and a half minutes of the game. But after the slow start the Macks settled in offensively versus Immanuel's 3-2 zone defense to work the ball around before finding the open player for a basket.

“Our zone offense is really good," Cooper said. "We break down that defense really good and we’re really patient.”

McDonell scored the next 23 points to turn an 8-3 deficit into a 26-8 advantage with a minute and a half to go before the break. Deetz scored 11 of the points as the Macks not only found the open player for baskets, but worked hard for second and third chances on the offensive glass.

The Macks scored 12 of the first 18 points of the second half to put additional distance on the Lancers and thwart any hope of a comeback.

Riley Naumann scored 10 points for the ninth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel, who advanced to Friday's semifinal with a 56-37 win at Clayton on Wednesday.

Aubrey Dorn added six points off the bench as the Macks won for the 17th time in 18 games. The top-seeded Macks entered the postseason ranked tied for fifth in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the regular season. McDonell faces a quick turnaround with Saturday night's regional title game against the Warriors.

Clear Lake earned a 55-44 win against Lake Holcombe on Friday and finished tied for second place in the West Lakeland Conference standings during the regular season. The Warriors (20-6) are led offensively by 6-foot-1 senior center Maddie Rosen (averaging 16.1 points per game, according to WisSports.net) and 5-foot-10 sophomore forward Kate Rosen (averaging 11.1 points per contest).

The Macks held the 6-foot Naumann well under her season average in scoring of 15.6 points per game and from Friday on, Cooper and the Macks know they'll be seeing some tough competition in the post.

Saturday's winner advances to next Thursday's sectional semifinals to meet the winner of Saturday's Gilman at Prairie Farm contest.

“We just got to be ready for whoever we play and challenge ourselves to get better every time," Cooper said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.