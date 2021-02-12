Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Defense pushes McDonell past Gilman to regional finals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They took control of the game earlier on and it was a little bit tougher for us to get into it once they took over," Gilman coach Tammy Weir said.

Tatum Weir had back-to-back buckets out of halftime for the Pirates (6-10) to cut the gap to 24-13 but McDonell responded with an 11-0 run to spark a second half where the Macks outscored Gilman by a 33-11 margin.

"The pressure that we create has just been terrific," Cooper said. "It's hurt us by not having games and meaningless practices, it's hard and then to focus on and have a game and then not have a game then re-energize yourself again. It's just a constant battle."

Friday's win was just McDonell's third game in the last month and the first since a 54-36 win over Altoona on Feb. 2.

Hannah Vick scored eight points to lead the Pirates, who advanced to Friday's semifinal with a 44-35 win over New Auburn in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Gilman graduates one senior in Katelynn Schmitt.

"This is definitely the best year for all this COVID stuff to be happening because it is a building year for us," Weir said. "We're definitely looking forward to next year."