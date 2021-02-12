Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Defense pushes McDonell past Gilman to regional finals

Offense was hard to come by early on for the McDonell girls basketball team.
But defense kept the Macks afloat before the shots started falling in a 57-20 victory over Gilman on Friday in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup at McDonell.
The Macks (9-3) advance to host Lake Holcombe on Saturday night for a regional championship after the Chieftains won at Flambeau in the other semifinal contest.
Lauryn Deetz scored 16 points and Anna Geissler added 11 in the victory for McDonell but the night started slow on offense for both teams with a combined eight points scored in the first seven minutes. Gilman's 2-3 defense held the Macks at bay early while McDonell's pressure defense had similar results against the Pirates.
"It was just our impatience at times and we had some sets that we just lost the timing on it," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of the early struggles.
But just past the halfway mark of the first it was the defense that helped spark the scoring for McDonell when a Geissler steal led to a bucket for Destiny Baughman to start a 13-0 run. Deetz, Marley Hughes and Emily Cooper also had baskets during the push that started a stretch of 20 out of 25 points to end the half, capped by a steal from Baughman ending up with a layup by Geissler with .2 seconds before the halftime horn to put McDonell ahead 24-9.
"They took control of the game earlier on and it was a little bit tougher for us to get into it once they took over," Gilman coach Tammy Weir said.
Tatum Weir had back-to-back buckets out of halftime for the Pirates (6-10) to cut the gap to 24-13 but McDonell responded with an 11-0 run to spark a second half where the Macks outscored Gilman by a 33-11 margin.
"The pressure that we create has just been terrific," Cooper said. "It's hurt us by not having games and meaningless practices, it's hard and then to focus on and have a game and then not have a game then re-energize yourself again. It's just a constant battle."
Friday's win was just McDonell's third game in the last month and the first since a 54-36 win over Altoona on Feb. 2.
Hannah Vick scored eight points to lead the Pirates, who advanced to Friday's semifinal with a 44-35 win over New Auburn in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Gilman graduates one senior in Katelynn Schmitt.
"This is definitely the best year for all this COVID stuff to be happening because it is a building year for us," Weir said. "We're definitely looking forward to next year."
McDonell now has a quick turnaround after the win to face a red-hot Lake Holcombe squad that has won 10 of its last 12 games overall after knocking off East Lakeland Conference champion Flambeau 49-35.