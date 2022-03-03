Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell pulls away from Prairie Farm to finals

COLFAX — When the going got tough, the McDonell girls basketball team got going.

Clinging to a 44-41 lead with eight-plus minutes to go, the Macks closed strong for a 62-52 Division 5 sectional semifinal victory over Prairie Farm on Thursday evening.

McDonell (24-3) moves onto Saturday's sectional finals to meet Northwood in Amery.

Lauryn Deetz scored a team-high 20 points for McDonell while Destiny Baughman and Aubrey Dorn added 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.

The Macks trailed for just 16 seconds in the win and looked like they might pull away early but the Panthers showed plenty of fight to forge a comeback after an early 13-0 run by McDonell. Baughman said the team emphasized coming out quick and doing what it could to start the game energetic and fast.

“This is where that senior leadership kicks in," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of his team's close to the game. "We were able to maintain our composure and just calm down, calm the chaos and take the shots we needed.”

Prairie Farm (21-6) was as close as two points at 40-38 with 12:40 left after a 3-pointer by Avery Hansen. The Panthers were still within one possession just past the eight-minute mark after Marnie Kahl's bucket before the top-seeded Macks started adding distance.

Three-pointers for Emily Cooper and Marley Hughes combined with a bucket by Baughman made up a 10-0 run that pushed the lead to 52-41 with 4:24 to go.

From there the Panthers were only able to get as close as nine as the Macks closed out the victory to advance to the sectional finals for a second year in a row.

Deetz was hot from the field early, scoring 15 points in the first 14 minutes as McDonell led by as many as 11 points in the first half before the Panthers cut into the deficit.

“That’s part of the dedication Lauryn Deetz puts in in the offseason, continual practice,” coach Cooper said, “everybody’s cleared the gym and she’s still shooting. That’s the dedication. I’ve never had that in a player.”

Baughman and Dorn each scored eight points in the second half with the 5-foot-10 sophomore Dorn providing a spark off the bench on both ends of the court.

“Aubrey Dorn just brings something special," coach Cooper said. "A lot of teams haven’t scouted that so they haven’t seen that so when she comes in it makes a huge difference, especially when we’ve got the lead.”

Dorn actually started the game for the Macks as a scoring book error had the sophomore listed as a starter for the Macks instead of their senior leading scorer Deetz. Dorn took the opening tip and stayed on the court until the first dead ball, when Deetz entered the game. The Macks defeated Prairie Farm 72-53 in last year's sectional championship game, a contest the Panthers started with an 11-1 run before the Macks rallied.

Sydney Junkans led Prairie Farm in scoring with 20 points while Kahl scored 12 points and Lauren Kahl added nine. Marnie Kahl came in averaging more than 20 points per game.

McDonell will see another familiar foe in Saturday's sectional championship with Northwood. The undefeated Evergreens defeated Hurley 50-43 in the other semifinal in Hayward. McDonell beat Northwood 50-35 in last year's sectional semifinals in the game prior to the win over Prairie Farm.

The Evergreens (26-0) won the West Lakeland Conference championship during the regular season and are led by a pair of imposing presences down low with 6-foot seniors Emme Golembiewski and Emily Berg. Golembiewski averaged 14.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game entering Thursday night according to WisSports.net and Berg was close behind at 13.8 points and 7.5 boards. Northwood defeated Prairie Farm 43-30 in a nonconference matchup on Jan. 20.

“We’ve got to stop their big girls. They’re hungry. They want it, they want a piece of us," coach Cooper said of the matchup with Northwood. "We’ve got to be able to beat them and rebound and if we do that things should be good.”

The winner of Saturday's game advances to next week's Division 5 state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

“Making shots, talking on defense, hustling back, winning 50/50 plays and rebounding,” Baughman said of the keys Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.