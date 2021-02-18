Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell utilizes season-high 12 3-pointers, tenacious defense to top Northwood and advance to sectional finals

“It was huge,” Geissler said of the success from long range. “I hit the first one and we had two other people hit two other ones. We knew coming in they were going to run a zone so we knew that we had to have a shooting presence.”

McDonell was later able to get shots closer to the rim and led by as many as 12 in the first half following Geissler’s 3-pointer with 4:36 before the break to go ahead 22-10. The Macks worked for offensive rebounds early on with Destiny Baughman pulling down several to keep possessions alive that ultimately led the points. The Evergreens scored six straight points late in the half to cut the deficit to 22-15 before two Deetz free throws with 16.8 seconds left send McDonell into half with a 24-15 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With zones we always try to run the play, stay calm, rotate the ball and we know that eventually no matter how long it takes we’ll get a shot off,” Geissler said.

Northwood got to as close as six early in the second half at 29-23 with 12:50 to go but Geissler answered with a 3-pointer a minute later and the Macks started to pull away.