Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell utilizes season-high 12 3-pointers, tenacious defense to top Northwood and advance to sectional finals

MINONG — The McDonell girls basketball team had a tall task on Thursday evening.
But the Macks were able to use tenacious defense and 3-point shooting to chop a strong foe down to size in a 50-35 Division 5 sectional semifinal victory over Northwood.
McDonell (11-3) advances to face Prairie Farm on Saturday with a trip to next week’s state tournament on the line.
Lauryn Deetz scored a game-high 21 points and Anna Geissler added 15 points as the Macks made a season-high 12 3-pointers. Defensively the McDonell full-court pressure defense held the Evergreens (16-4) 20 points under their season average and snapped Northwood’s 10-game win streak.
The third-seeded Macks entered Thursday’s contest knowing a strong shooting game would be needed to match up against an Evergreen team with plenty of size and talent led by junior 6-foot forwards Emme Golembiewski and Emily Berg. Northwood used a 2-3 zone defense to make life difficult near the rim, so the Macks had most of their action on offense away from the basket.
“We knew what they were going to do and how they were going to do it,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “We just needed to execute and we’ve seen a lot of zones so we’ve been able to focus in on our outside shooting a little bit more.”
That was especially true early as McDonell’s first five makes of the game came from 3-point range as with Geissler, Deetz and Emily Cooper teaming up for five triples to spark the Macks to an early 15-6 lead in the first 10-plus minutes of action.
“It was huge,” Geissler said of the success from long range. “I hit the first one and we had two other people hit two other ones. We knew coming in they were going to run a zone so we knew that we had to have a shooting presence.”
McDonell was later able to get shots closer to the rim and led by as many as 12 in the first half following Geissler’s 3-pointer with 4:36 before the break to go ahead 22-10. The Macks worked for offensive rebounds early on with Destiny Baughman pulling down several to keep possessions alive that ultimately led the points. The Evergreens scored six straight points late in the half to cut the deficit to 22-15 before two Deetz free throws with 16.8 seconds left send McDonell into half with a 24-15 lead.
“With zones we always try to run the play, stay calm, rotate the ball and we know that eventually no matter how long it takes we’ll get a shot off,” Geissler said.
Northwood got to as close as six early in the second half at 29-23 with 12:50 to go but Geissler answered with a 3-pointer a minute later and the Macks started to pull away.
“We just had to have that mentality of never giving up, constantly playing our game and what we know how to do and staying calm through it all,” Geissler said. “People got a little antsy, but I made sure to tell people we’ve got this and make sure we do what we came here to do.”
Marley Hughes got into the action from distance in the second half with three 3-pointers as the Macks methodically pulled away to advance to the program’s first sectional final since 2015.
Golembiewski led Northwood with 16 points and Berg added 11 as the Evergreens made zero shots from 3-point range.
“We did different defenses to mix it up and when you’re able to mix it up and create the speed that we’re used to, it made them uncomfortable,” coach Cooper said of the defense.
McDonell earned its first regional championship since 2018 last Saturday with a 57-44 victory over Lake Holcombe and now turns its attention to the top-seeded Panthers after Prairie Farm earned a 51-43 win over South Shore in the other semifinal on Thursday.
Prairie Farm (19-2) won the Central Lakeland Conference championship with Northwood taking second during the regular season and was ranked second in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the regular season, a poll the Macks were ranked fifth in at the end.
“We beat a good team and now the takeaway is we’re going to have to play a better team,” coach Cooper said. “We’re going to have to get back and work hard if we want to keep our goal and our objectives alive.”
Both teams are seeking their first-ever trip to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament, which will be held next Thursday in La Crosse.