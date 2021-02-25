Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State Semifinals: Late rally falls short as Wisconsin Rapids Assumption holds off McDonell

“I think it just took us a little bit to get in our rhythm and it was just a little too long,” Geissler said of the slow start. “If we would’ve gotten into it a bit faster I think it might’ve been a different outcome.”

Sainz de Rozas led the Royals with 16 points including a perfect 7-for-7 effort at the free throw line, six coming in the final 3:31 as the Royals held off the Macks.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption worked primarily near the basket with 6-foot-4 senior Emily Bohn and 5-foot-11 senior Jessie Grundhoffer teaming up for 24 points, 11 rebounds and a blocked shot in the win.

“I thought our gameplan was really good with the bigs it’s just they got really good looks at the bucket and we tried to avoid that and we tried to speed them up at the end which worked a bit better,” Cooper said. “But it was kind of feeling our way through it but proud of the way the girls played. It was a great gameplan, our coaches came up with a great gameplan. It just fell a little short.”

The Royals employed what looked to be a 2-3 zone defense against the Macks, but Assumption coach Ryan Klein said the strategy was more about getting Bohn in the middle and having the other four players work off her than a standard 2-3.