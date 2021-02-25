Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State Semifinals: Late rally falls short as Wisconsin Rapids Assumption holds off McDonell

LA CROSSE — The McDonell girls basketball team didn’t have enough of the one thing it needed most — time.
The Macks cut a 14-point deficit to one late in the second half before Wisconsin Rapids Assumption held on for a 46-43 victory in a Division 5 state semifinal matchup at the La Crosse Center.
Lauryn Deetz led the Macks (12-4) with 11 points and seven rebounds while Anna Geissler added eight points in the comeback attempt.
It was Deetz’s transition basket with 2:08 to go that brought the rally back to one down at 38-37. The Royals (15-8) scored on their next two possessions to push their lead back to five at 42-37. The Macks didn’t go away and scored the next three points on an Emily Cooper free throw and basket by Deetz to get to within two with 39 seconds to go. But a perfect 4-for-4 effort by Ainara Sainz de Rozas at the free throw line bookending a steal from Izzy Jungwirth regained a two-possession advantage for the Royals.
Deetz hit a 3-pointer off an inbound pass with three seconds left but the Royals were able to run out the final seconds to advance to Thursday night’s state championship game to meet Three Lakes.
“I told them at the end of the game how proud I was,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “That was our team’s M.O. all year. It was the adversity they faced, the challenges they faced and they never game up and that’s really how we battled until the end. It was so great to see them never quit in that and even though the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, I was very proud of our effort.”
The impressive rally by the Macks came after it looked like Wisconsin Rapids Assumption may put the game out of reach. The Royals took a 19-16 lead into a defense-heavy halftime but scored 14 of the first 17 points of the second half to roar to a 33-19 advantage.
But McDonell had a run in it, cutting into the lead with a basket by Laneyse Baughman before 3-pointers from Destiny Baughman and Geissler got the deficit to single digits. Marley Hughes, Deetz and Amber Adams accounted for the 10 points in a 10-2 run with the junior Deetz’s basket bringing the team within a point.
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the first half. As a team, the Macks shot 33% from the field and were 5-for-17 from 3-point range, but 14 second-chance points in Thursday’s game helped the team stay in the hunt.
“We knew exactly what they were going to do and they executed it very well,” coach Cooper said. “It took us out of our rhythm of shooting and the quick shots. We were a lot of one-shots and done instead of just being patient and getting the best shot available. It’s hard to play in this kind of atmosphere and I thought the girls did great once they got settled in.”
McDonell trailed by as many as seven in the first half but closed the gap to three thanks to some unique heroics in the closing seconds from Hughes, who tossed up a prayer from half court that went down to help the team trail 19-16 entering the half.
“I think it just took us a little bit to get in our rhythm and it was just a little too long,” Geissler said of the slow start. “If we would’ve gotten into it a bit faster I think it might’ve been a different outcome.”
Sainz de Rozas led the Royals with 16 points including a perfect 7-for-7 effort at the free throw line, six coming in the final 3:31 as the Royals held off the Macks.
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption worked primarily near the basket with 6-foot-4 senior Emily Bohn and 5-foot-11 senior Jessie Grundhoffer teaming up for 24 points, 11 rebounds and a blocked shot in the win.
“I thought our gameplan was really good with the bigs it’s just they got really good looks at the bucket and we tried to avoid that and we tried to speed them up at the end which worked a bit better,” Cooper said. “But it was kind of feeling our way through it but proud of the way the girls played. It was a great gameplan, our coaches came up with a great gameplan. It just fell a little short.”
The Royals employed what looked to be a 2-3 zone defense against the Macks, but Assumption coach Ryan Klein said the strategy was more about getting Bohn in the middle and having the other four players work off her than a standard 2-3.
“It’s a priority,” Klein said of his team’s defense. “It looks like we’re running a 2-3 zone but we’re really running an Emily in the middle and everybody else play basketball kind of zone. We call it a 1-4. I’ve never wanted to play a zone before in my life and all of a sudden we’re playing zone all the time.”
Hughes had seven points and Destiny Baughman had six points and three rebounds before leaving the game in the second half with an injury. The Macks were playing in the WIAA state tournament for the first time after earning the berth with a 72-53 win over Prairie Farm in Saturday’s sectional championship game.
McDonell graduates one senior in Geissler, who capped her career on the state’s biggest stage.
“I think we did really well, even though we didn’t win just never giving up and playing our game the way we know how to play it,” Geissler said.