Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State Semifinals: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption holds off McDonell

GREEN BAY — The McDonell girls basketball team was edged by Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 36-35 on Friday morning in a Division 5 state semifinal matchup at the Resch Center.

The Macks (25-4) came back from a 12-point deficit in the second and took the lead with one minute and eight seconds to go. Maleia Kolo scored her only two points of the game on a bucket with 52 seconds left and McDonell was able to run the clock down for a final shot opportunity but the initial runner by Emily Cooper and the subsequent attempts to corral and shoot came up short as the defending state champion Royals survived.

“I thought we had a good look and some good opportunities, they just didn’t fall," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of the closing sequence. "That’s the way it goes.”

Offense was hard to come by for the Macks on Friday as they shot just 28 percent (14-for-50) overall from the field including a 1-for-17 effort from 3-point range.

Amber Adams gave the Macks their first lead of the second half on her putback off an offensive rebound with 1:08 to go, a significant turnaround from earlier in the half when McDonell trailed 33-21 with 12:27 to go.

A defensive change to a 1-3-1 zone defense with 5-foot-10 sophomore Aubrey Dorn at the top helped the Macks force turnovers until the offense started coming around. Marley Hughes scored four of her team-high 10 points to start an 11-0 run that also included the team's lone three of the game when Cooper drilled a triple with 8:15 left to close within five at 33-28. Emma Stelter and Dorn added buckets to get within one at 33-32 with less than three minutes to go.

“Having a sophomore like Aubrey Dorn is just wonderful with her length, it’s beautiful and she’s going to be a great star for us," coach Cooper said of the team's success with the 1-3-1 zone.

Anna Schooley scored all 10 of her points first half as Assumption took a 24-17 lead into the break. The Royals closed the half strong as they started to heat up from 3-point range with four triples in the final 5:10 of the half. Assumption shot 5-for-13 from long range and was 15-for-39 (38.5 percent) from the field for the game.

Trailing 13-10 with 6:55 before the break the Royals closed on a 14-4 run that included Kayla Kerkman's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to push the lead to 24-17. Kerkman scored the first two baskets of the second half and had seven points for the Royals with Sarah Shaw adding eight.

Friday morning's state semifinal was similar to last season's in which the Macks cut a double-digit deficit in the second half to one point before the Royals earned a 46-43 on their way to a state championship.

Lauryn Deetz scored eight first-half points for the Macks, Amber Adams added six points and four rebounds off the bench and Cooper scored five points, pulled down 10 rebounds and registered five steals.

The Macks outrebounded the Royals by a 35-28 deficit including corralling 18 on the offensive end, but a tough shooting day from the field kept McDonell from utilizing that advantage on the boards.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption advances to Saturday morning's state championship game to meet top-seeded Randolph after the Rockets routed Highland 47-25 in the first semifinal of the day.

McDonell graduates a strong senior player senior class of Destiny Baughman, Deetz, Abigail Petranovich, Adams, Stelter, Sydney Flanagan and Laneyse Baughman that was a crucial part of the team's back-to-back state tournament appearances.

“This group of seniors are amazing,” Cooper said. “They’re just wonderful. To have this group of seniors it’s just a never-quit attitude, a never-die attitude. I’m so proud of them. I couldn’t be more proud of a group I’ve ever coached.”

The Macks advanced to state with a 37-33 sectional championship win over Northwood on Sunday afternoon in Amery. McDonell finished second to Osseo-Fairchild in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings during the regular season before making a run to the program's second-ever WIAA state tournament.

“Everybody wanted it and you could tell that’s how things were throughout the season, throughout practice and it’s been amazing to be with the girls I’ve been with,” Flanagan said.

