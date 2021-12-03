Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Eau Claire North hits 14 3-pointers to shoot past Chi-Hi

The Eau Claire North girls basketball team made 14 3-pointers in a red-hot shooting performance to best Chi-Hi 74-44 in a Big Rivers Conference battle on Friday evening at Chi-Hi.

The Huskies (3-4, 1-1) made nine of those triples in the first half including eight in the final eight minutes and 24 seconds to turn what was a 13-10 Eau Claire North advantage into a 44-20 halftime lead. Reanna Hutchinson finished with a game-high 20 points for Eau Claire North and made four of the nine threes in the first half with the last just beating the buzzer.

“We were feeling it tonight but as we get into the season – this is our seventh game – and as we get into the season the girls are getting more comfortable on the floor and they’re starting to play together much better," said Eau Claire North assistant coach Ken Van Es, who was leading the Huskies with head coach Jill Italiano out of town.

The Cardinals (0-4, 0-1) employed a 1-3-1 zone against the Huskies, but Eau Claire North was able to find the open spots in the defense with four different players making threes in the first half.

“That’s what we give up in that zone. Credit to them," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said of defending the Huskies. "The kids we didn’t necessarily worry about from three were the kids that hit them. They had kids hitting shots from all over the place. It wasn’t like it was one girl that was going off. There was a bunch of girls draining shots.”

Prior to the start of the long-range barrage, the Cardinals were close with the Huskies as the team's full court pressure defense was able to force turnovers. But Chi-Hi struggled shooting from the field with just 11 total made field goals with many of the misses coming from close range.

“Lots of shots right near the lane that needed to go in," Bestul said of the offense. "We need to hit that kind of stuff.”

Chi-Hi did work their way to the free throw line plenty, finishing 22-for-34 from the charity stripe. The Cardinals started slow from the line, making just 2-of-8 to start the game.

Ava Reuter scored 16 points to lead the Cardinals while Ally Richardson and Maddy Bauer each added eight points. The team played without starting junior guard Brooklyn Sandvig, the reigning Division 1 400-meter dash state champion who is competing at the Virginia Beach Opener indoor meet.

In her absence the Cardinals threw a number of different lineup combinations on the floor, seeking a spark. Chi-Hi scored its most points in a game since a 52-47 defeat at Holmen to start the season on Nov. 16.

Addi Bohman scored 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Huskies, who were playing their sixth game in 10 days dating back to a 71-54 win over Marshfield on Nov. 23. The Huskies made 12 3-pointers in Thursday's 77-74 loss to D.C. Everest.

“There are things that we did better tonight than we have been doing. But we’re not there yet," Bestul said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.