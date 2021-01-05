WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Free throws help Winter close out victory over Lake Holcombe

HOLCOMBE — One statistic stood out to Lake Holcombe girls basketball coach Jennifer Lechleitner.
13-for-31.
The Chieftains struggled at the free throw line while Winter sank five of its final six attempts in a 50-46 East Lakeland Conference win for the Warriors on Tuesday evening.
Brooke Lechleitner scored 21 points for Lake Holcombe (1-4, 1-2) and Allison Golat-Hattamer finished with 12 as the Chieftains trailed for much of the game before taking the lead just past the midway point of the second half.
A steal helped set up two free throws from Lechleitner to take a 33-32 lead with 8:38 left, the first lead for Lake Holcombe since a 5-4 advantage five minutes into the contest.
Karly Kirkman's 3-pointer with six minutes left gave the Chieftains their largest lead of the night at 39-34.
But the Warriors (3-3, 2-2) wouldn't go away, cutting back into the deficit before tying the game at 39 on a basket from Kate Pasanen off a steal before Hailey Coss' steal evened the game at 41 with 2:31 to go. Winter took the lead soon after and didn't relinquish it.
"Way too many turnovers, bad passing, fouls, it was way too many turnovers," coach Lechleitner said of the game.
Lake Holcombe had opportunities to answer but was 1-for-6 at the free throw line at one point in the closing minutes before Kirkman and Justine Kane combined to make three of their final four attempts after Winter had taken the lead in the final minute.
"That was the most disappointing thing, our free throws were terrible," coach Lechleitner said. "Terrible. Definitely working on that."
Winter suited up just six players for the game and actually finished the final seconds with just four on the floor after two players fouled out. Coss led all scorers with 22 points and Pasanen added nine for the Warriors, who were coming off a 74-59 loss at Bruce the night before.
The 21 points for the junior Lechleitner was a season high, eclipsing her previous high of 17 set against Birchwood on Dec. 15.
Kirkman scored eight points for the Chieftains, who were playing in their first game since a 49-25 loss at Clear Lake on Dec. 22. Lake Holcombe's basketball teams didn't start practicing until the beginning of December, then jumped into the schedule with three games its first week with a 75-13 win at Birchwood on Dec. 15 sandwiched between losses to Cadott on Dec. 14 and at Flambeau on Dec. 18.
Lake Holcombe had not played since two weeks ago and had some time off from practice over the holiday break.
The Chieftains have eight players on the roster this year with one senior in Golat-Hattamer and while the start of the season hasn't quite been what the third-year Lake Holcombe coach had been hoping for, she believes her team will find its stride sooner than later.
"I'm proud of my girls, I am proud of the girls and we will tie it up together before the end of the season here," coach Lechleitner said.
Lake Holcombe returns to action on Friday by hosting Bruce.