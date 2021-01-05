WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Free throws help Winter close out victory over Lake Holcombe

"That was the most disappointing thing, our free throws were terrible," coach Lechleitner said. "Terrible. Definitely working on that."

Winter suited up just six players for the game and actually finished the final seconds with just four on the floor after two players fouled out. Coss led all scorers with 22 points and Pasanen added nine for the Warriors, who were coming off a 74-59 loss at Bruce the night before.

The 21 points for the junior Lechleitner was a season high, eclipsing her previous high of 17 set against Birchwood on Dec. 15.

Kirkman scored eight points for the Chieftains, who were playing in their first game since a 49-25 loss at Clear Lake on Dec. 22. Lake Holcombe's basketball teams didn't start practicing until the beginning of December, then jumped into the schedule with three games its first week with a 75-13 win at Birchwood on Dec. 15 sandwiched between losses to Cadott on Dec. 14 and at Flambeau on Dec. 18.

Lake Holcombe had not played since two weeks ago and had some time off from practice over the holiday break.