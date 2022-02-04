Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Iverson's late shot lifts Bloomer past Dunn-St. Croix co-leader Elk Mound

BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team has been so close, so many times this year.

Friday night it closed the deal.

Abby Iverson's basket with less than four seconds left was the difference as Bloomer edged Dunn-St. Croix Conference co-leader Elk Mound 54-52 in a nonconference battle.

The win was a much needed victory for the Blackhawks (8-12) in a close contest. Bloomer had lost its last four games decided by six points or fewer.

“I feel like we’ve had so many close ones," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. "We have one good half and one half kinda puts in a slump so finally…I told them stay with me, trust the process, keep going and the girls did a fantastic outstanding job of being consistent.”

Bloomer trailed by five with seven minutes and 37 seconds left before the offense started to heat up. Brooklyn Sarauer scored the first five points of a seven-point run before Madison Faschingbauer hit a 3-pointer with 4:43 left to give Bloomer a 48-47 lead. The two teams battled back and forth before Ellie Schiszik drilled a 3-pointer with 1:21 left to tie the game at 52. The freshman Schiszik was 7-for-17 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 21 points, including five threes in the first half to help the Mounders take a 34-29 lead into the locker room.

Following a Bloomer turnover, the Mounders (16-4) had a chance to take the lead but missed a 3-pointer and Bloomer corralled the rebound with 40 seconds left. The Blackhawks ran the clock down under 10 seconds between two timeouts to set up their go-ahead play with Iverson. The senior took a feed in the post from Faschingbauer and drop stepped her way through a double team to finish off the glass for the final of her 14 points.

“I was glad they had confidence in me and glad my teammate could give me the ball where I could do something and make something happen," Iverson said of the shot.

Elk Mound had one more chance as Tori Blaskowski took the ensuing inbounds pass and dribbled past half court before firing up a last-second heave that went wide to seal the win for the Blackhawks.

“We just couldn’t sustain any kind of run tonight," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. "We didn’t get enough defensive stops. Credit to Bloomer, they hit shots. They played really well and we just do enough on the defensive end.”

Danielle Latz led the Blackhawks with 15 points while pulling down seven rebounds and grabbing four steals. Sarauer also had a big night with 14 points and six rebounds.

Bloomer scored nine of the first 12 points of the game to take an early 9-3 lead before the Mounders battled back with Schiszik's long-range shooting keeping her team afloat until the rest of the offense got into gear.

“She can knock down shots," Kongshaug said of Schiszik. "I thought we moved the ball fairly well. Offense I don’t think was the problem. Defensively we just didn’t do enough tonight.”

Both teams faced a quick turnaround for Friday night's rescheduled game. Elk Mound picked up a 43-42 conference win over Durand on Thursday to stay tied with Colfax atop the league standings while Bloomer fell at Cadott 52-33.

“That’s what I think I’m most impressed about,” Seibel said of her team’s quick turnaround. “We didn’t have time to really prepare or plan too much. This was a rescheduled game so back then we did. I just came into it saying ‘let’s just make this a game’. We’ve had some heart breakers and I just said let’s get there and compete and then if we get an opportunity let’s do the best we can and I think they played relaxed and that helped us come out on the good side tonight.”

The tough challenges will keep coming Bloomer's way next week as McDonell comes to town on Tuesday before playing at Western Cloverbelt leader Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.

Bloomer lost six games in a row prior to Tuesday's 43-32 win over St. Croix Falls and now has won two of three. The team hopes that can be the start of something with the playoffs on the horizon.

“I’m really hoping,” Iverson said of the win being a spark. “All those close games, I think this one is going to give especially our young players even our old players a lot of confidence in themselves. Hopefully it gets some more close games going our way.”

