Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Lechleitner eclipses 1,000-point mark for career as Lake Holcombe tops New Auburn

HOLCOMBE — Brooke Lechleitner was highly motivated to make Friday night one to remember.

The Lake Holcombe senior did that and more, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career with a 29-point effort in leading the Chieftains to a 49-27 East Lakeland Conference victory on Friday evening.

Lechleitner entered Friday's game needing 27 points to get to 1,000 but quickly gained ground on that by scoring the first eight points of the game as a part of a 13-0 Chieftains run. Overall she scored 14 points in the first half before continuing to close in the second half. The Central Connecticut State commit got to 1,000 with four minutes and 42 seconds left in the game with a turnaround shot off the glass in the post to put her team up 45-21. She later added a bucket off an offensive rebound for her final basket of the game.

“I was determined to make it tonight for sure," Lechleitner said. "Some of the people were saying I wasn’t going to make it tonight but I wanted to prove them wrong."

The senior had another monster night in the win with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals for the Chieftains (4-1, 2-0).

“She’s a go getter. She deserves getting 1,000 points," Lake Holcombe coach Jennifer Lechleitner said of Brooke. "She works very hard. She would’ve gotten it last year if we would’ve started on time but it was extra special tonight on her home court in front of the Holcombe crowd.”

The 6-foot senior Lechleitner's size and ability down low made life tough for a Trojans squad with the ability to score close to the basket. Lechleitner picked up three fouls in the first half, but none the rest of the way.

“With her length and their overall length it was very difficult for us to go inside at times and once turnovers happened we got frustrated and it snowballed for us a little bit," New Auburn assistant coach Karson Rihn said of facing Lechleitner. "But we’re going to bounce back like we always do and we’ll be fine in the future.”

Morgan Berg scored 10 points to lead the Trojans (4-3, 1-2) with Friday's defeat snapping a stretch of four wins in five games for New Auburn.

The Trojans play at Bruce on Tuesday before a lengthy break that ends with an East Lakeland game at Winter on Jan. 4.

“We hit a wall tonight and we’ve just got to continue to get better," Rihn said. "We have a good time with our schedule coming up, a lot of opportunities to practice and grow before the second half of the season.”

The victory keeps Lake Holcombe as one of three teams unbeaten in East Lakeland competition along with Prairie Farm and Flambeau. Two of those teams collide on Tuesday when the Chieftains travel north to face Flambeau.

“Our practice on Monday is going to be really driven, really focused for Flambeau and they’re doing the same for us all week," coach Lechleitner said of the matchup.

