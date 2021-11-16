Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell defense strong in season-opening win over Ladysmith

The McDonell girls basketball team is once again going to lean on its defense this season.

The Macks defenders passed their first test on Tuesday in a 58-36 nonconference win over Ladysmith at McDonell.

McDonell (1-0) limited the Lumberjills to 12 made field goals for the game including just five in the first half as the Macks jumped out to a 25-13 halftime advantage.

“I love it because Ladysmith is a quality team, they’re going to compete for the Heart O’North Conference and our girls were outstanding tonight," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "What really impressed me is we were kind of scared (with) that state run, they didn’t pick up a basketball because they’re really strict no off(season) stuff…I was worried how that would affect us but the defense was outstanding.”

Lauryn Deetz had a game-high 19 points to lead the Macks while Emily Cooper finished in double figures with 12 points and Amber Adams added eight. McDonell never trailed in the contest, scoring a few seconds into the game after winning the opening tip before a quick pass to Deetz led to a layup just four seconds into the game.

“I think our defense, we’ve been spending a lot of time with it in practice, and I think it’s been stepping up a lot more and our girls are working 10 times harder this year," McDonell senior Laneyse Baughman said.

An up-tempo defense helped the Macks qualify for the Division 5 state tournament for the first time last season. The Macks faced a tough challenge on Tuesday with Ladysmith, a team that finished fourth in the Heart O'North Conference standings in 2020-21 with a 12-9 overall record and returns three all-conference player including the league's top scorer from a season ago in junior Raemalee Smith.

Smith was the Heart O'North Player of the Year as a freshman and averaged 21 points per game as a sophomore in earning first team all-conference honors but the Macks limited the junior to 11 points.

“That was our focus was to shut her down," coach Cooper said of defending Smith. "She’s averaging 20-some points a game, takes a lot of shots, great ballplayer. But we just focus on how we can focus and shut down their main person.”

Cooper scored eight of her 12 points in the first half while Deetz had 12 of her points in the second half and Adams scored all eight of her points in the final 18 minutes. McDonell led by 20 at 40-20 with nine minutes remaining before the Lumberjills scored 13 of the next 17 points to get within 11 with 4:23 to after a three-pointer from Kamia Silva. But the Macks responded to Ladysmith's run with a run of their own, scoring the next nine points with five points from Deetz, one bucket from Aubrey Dorn and two free throws by Cooper to quickly squash any potential rally.

Tuesday's season-opening win came just nine days after many members of the girls basketball team sealed a Division 4 state volleyball championship with a straight-set win over Wabeno/Laona at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Those athletes had little time between season but after having the first day of practice off, came out ready to go.

“A lot of them did a really good job of as soon as volleyball was over in their mindset was basketball and a lot of us have something to prove," Baughman said. "We want to go to state and a lot of set that as their goal from the start when we walked into the gym.”

McDonell plays two games in the first week of regular season action, returning to the floor on Friday at Augusta. Following Friday's road game against the Beavers, the Macks have a two-week break before opening Western Cloverbelt Conference competition at Stanley-Boyd on Dec. 3.

“Four quarters is how we’re looking at this," coach Cooper said of the season. "The first quarter is this one until the Thanksgiving break. The first quarter we’re basically focusing on the fundamentals of defense. The second quarter we dive into conference and third quarter we’re closing out the conference and the fourth is hopefully a regional, sectional (and) state run.

"That’s how we’re looking at it right now and to play a quality opponent (to start the season), it’s really good.”

