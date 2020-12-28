WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Medford pushes past Chi-Hi in defensive battle

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I was really happy with our defense tonight," Bestul said. "We did a lot of good things. They listened to what we were telling them to do. We haven't had a lot of time to work on some of that stuff in practice so the fact that they were listening to the adjustments that were made and trying to do them and they worked (was good)."

Chi-Hi cut the gap to seven with one minute and 34 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Sandvig at 40-33 before the Raiders would notch the last four points to keep the Cards from getting any closer.

Marissa Frank led Medford with 10 points while Bryn Frank was close behind with nine for the Raiders, who won for the fourth time in five games under first-year coach Greg Klapatauskas, a Thorp graduate.

The Raiders made life difficult for the Cardinals with a 2-3 zone defense, one Klapatauskas said the team moved to on a whim and has seen immediate results.

"(We) went to it and we're stopping teams from scoring," Klapatauskas said. "We have the right mix of enough bigs down low to block shots and we've got some quick guards up on top that are able to harass. I guess we've got the right mix of girls that we do well in a zone."