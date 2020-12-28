WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Medford pushes past Chi-Hi in defensive battle

An inexperienced Chi-Hi girls basketball team will be learning lessons as it goes this season.
The lesson learned on Monday evening was to take advantage of chances to score when the opportunities present themselves.
Points were hard to come by for both teams on Monday in a 44-33 nonconference home defeat to Medford.
Brooklyn Sandvig scored eight points for Chi-Hi (0-4) and Ava Reuter finished with seven as stout defense kept the Cardinals in contention throughout the contest. Chi-Hi was focused on getting shots closer to the basket but was unable to hit enough of them to get over the hump against the Raiders (4-2).
"They moved the ball around and we got shots," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said of the offense. "We got a lot of shots against them — little pull-up jump shots, we got some stuff on the inside — they've got to (make) them. We've got to be able to hit shots in traffic and we've got to be able to anticipate what teams are going to do.
"Teams are going to play a zone (defense on us) all year based on our stats so we've got to get better at it."
Medford took a 25-15 lead into halftime, scored the first two buckets of the second half and looked primed to pull away. But the Chi-Hi defense held the Raiders to two made field goals for a more than nine-minute stretch in cutting the gap back to single digits.
"I was really happy with our defense tonight," Bestul said. "We did a lot of good things. They listened to what we were telling them to do. We haven't had a lot of time to work on some of that stuff in practice so the fact that they were listening to the adjustments that were made and trying to do them and they worked (was good)."
Chi-Hi cut the gap to seven with one minute and 34 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Sandvig at 40-33 before the Raiders would notch the last four points to keep the Cards from getting any closer.
Marissa Frank led Medford with 10 points while Bryn Frank was close behind with nine for the Raiders, who won for the fourth time in five games under first-year coach Greg Klapatauskas, a Thorp graduate.
The Raiders made life difficult for the Cardinals with a 2-3 zone defense, one Klapatauskas said the team moved to on a whim and has seen immediate results.
"(We) went to it and we're stopping teams from scoring," Klapatauskas said. "We have the right mix of enough bigs down low to block shots and we've got some quick guards up on top that are able to harass. I guess we've got the right mix of girls that we do well in a zone."
Chi-Hi entered the season with a much different roster from previous years. Seniors Savannah Hinke and Kirsten Johnson are the team's most experienced returners for 2020-21 and Bestul has been pleased with what they bring to the table, but for a team with so much first-year talent growing pains are inevitably going to occur along the way.
"We're growing," Bestul said. "We're going through some growing pains but I think they're sticking with us. They're listening to us, they're doing what we're asking and so that's all you can ask for out a team.
"I'm really enjoying it. This is a fun team to coach."
Following a Big Rivers matchup with Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday, Chi-Hi plays three games next week with a home matchup against Marshfield on Jan. 5 before hitting the road to play at the Old Abes on Jan. 8 before a home contest with Menomonie on Jan. 9.