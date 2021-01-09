WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Menomonie holds off Chi-Hi in Big Rivers battle

The Chi-Hi girls basketball team is close.
The Cardinals just missed out on their first win of the season for a second night in a row after a late rally fell short in a 41-38 defeat to Menomonie on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi.
Savannah Hinke scored a team-high 10 points while Emily Hakes added eight for Chi-Hi, who closed a 41-34 deficit with one minute and 33 seconds to to three with a chance to tie in the final seconds but were unable to get a good look at a shot before the final buzzer hit.
"We're getting better," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "It's just it's hard to see in this situation. We're getting so close but we're not getting over that last hump."
Chi-Hi fell at Eau Claire Memorial 45-41 on Friday evening.
The Cardinals (0-8, 0-4) led for most of the first half, holding as big as a six-point advantage at the 3:08 mark of the first half following a bucket from Hanna Salter. Menomonie would answer with the next eight points with two buckets coming on second-chance opportunities after putbacks on offensive rebounds. The Mustangs (3-3, 2-2) had success on the boards against the Cardinals throughout the contest, leading to many second and third chance opportunities for points.
"Defensively I thought we played better tonight," Bestul said. "We need to rebound, we really needed to rebound better. They did exactly what we worked on as far as defensively. Offensively we need to improve, we need to find ways to score and we have kids that can do it. We just all need to get on the same page."
Ten consecutive points early in the second half allowed the Mustangs to grab a 31-24 lead with 12:15 to go, but the Cardinals hung around and never allowed Menomonie to take full control of the contest.
Chi-Hi held the Mustangs without a basket for more than five minutes, giving the offense a chance to cut a nine-point deficit to four as the Cards stayed within at least two possessions the rest of the way.
"It's one step at a time," Bestul said. "Unfortunately with the way this season is we don't have a lot of practice time and we could use that right now. But we're going three games a week until the end of the season so we've got to use the time we have and improve and we'll get there.
"We're seeing flashes of what we could be. It's just they're small in their improvements but they're not quite there yet. But we'll get there."
Saturday's matchup of youthful squads featured just two seniors combined in action with Chi-Hi's Hinke and Menomonie's Mackenzie Bird.
Hinke was not only Chi-Hi's leading scorer on the night, but she was the team's primary ball handler against Menomonie's full court pressure defense.
"We lean on Savannah," Bestul said. "She's a kid out there that can really handle the pressure. She's the one that's been in those situations before. The rest of those girls are figuring it out and they are looking to her for leadership and tonight she got tired.
"But she's one that can play almost the entire game, even when they're putting that kind of pressure on us."
Emma Mommsen led all scorers with 16 points for Menomonie, creating a hard-to-handle post presence from the 6-foot-3 junior.
"We're a big deflection team, so a lot of our stuff was created on defense and just got them off balance," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said. "But we crashed (the boards) hard and we kind of overloaded on the offensive end knowing that because of their zone they were collapsing a lot so we were able to get a lot of those opportunities out of it."
All four of Chi-Hi's conference games have been defeats by nine points or fewer with the last three by a combined nine points.
Brooklyn Sandvig added seven points for the Cardinals with her last bucket of the game coming with 37 seconds left to cut the Mustang lead to three.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Tuesday with a road game at Big Rivers leader Hudson before a road game at Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday and a home tilt against River Falls on Friday.