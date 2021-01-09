WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Menomonie holds off Chi-Hi in Big Rivers battle

Ten consecutive points early in the second half allowed the Mustangs to grab a 31-24 lead with 12:15 to go, but the Cardinals hung around and never allowed Menomonie to take full control of the contest.

Chi-Hi held the Mustangs without a basket for more than five minutes, giving the offense a chance to cut a nine-point deficit to four as the Cards stayed within at least two possessions the rest of the way.

"It's one step at a time," Bestul said. "Unfortunately with the way this season is we don't have a lot of practice time and we could use that right now. But we're going three games a week until the end of the season so we've got to use the time we have and improve and we'll get there.

"We're seeing flashes of what we could be. It's just they're small in their improvements but they're not quite there yet. But we'll get there."

Saturday's matchup of youthful squads featured just two seniors combined in action with Chi-Hi's Hinke and Menomonie's Mackenzie Bird.

Hinke was not only Chi-Hi's leading scorer on the night, but she was the team's primary ball handler against Menomonie's full court pressure defense.